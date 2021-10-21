Top five weekend events: Steve Martin & Martin Short, HarvestFest & Pumpkin Patches

It finally feels like fall, y’all! Celebrate the fruits of the fall season with HarvestFest and pumpkin patches across the area, plus legendary comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short light up the stage with laughter. And there are even more ways to have fun this weekend.
Steve Martin and Martin Short
Friday
Dynamic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short return to Richmond for their latest live show, “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment,” along with music from Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. Although the two originally met on the set of “The Three Amigos,” the legendary comedians have been performing live shows together — and making wild fun of each other — since 2015. They’re also having a white-hot moment with their buzzworthy Hulu show, “Only Murders in the Building” with Selena Gomez. 7:30 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $69.50-$150. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com
HarvestFest
Saturday and Sunday
A new fall event brings live music, adult beverages, plus family-friendly activities, such as carving pumpkins, building a fairy house and hearing scary storytime, to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Enjoy roots rock from Hazeltone on Saturday, and the Gypsy Jazz Duo turns up the tempo on Sunday. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$14. (804) 262-9887 or LewisGinter.org
Pumpkin Patches
Through Oct. 31
It’s prime pumpkin season, people. Pick a pumpkin patch to visit, take a hayride, make your way through the corn maze and get those precious pumpkin photo-ops. A few of our favorites include Ashland Berry Farm, 12607 Old Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Chesterfield Berry Farm, 26002 Pear Orchard Road, Moseley; Gallmeyer Farms, 4506 Millers Lane (pictured above), Richmond; and Hanover Vegetable Farm, 13580 Ashland Road, Ashland. Times and prices vary.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Sunday
Willie Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson has become a star in his own right with his Americana rock ’n’ roll band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. The younger Nelson co-produced the Grammy-winning soundtrack for “A Star Is Born,” and the Promise of the Real has served as Neil Young’s backing band. Proof of vaccine required. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $25-$30. (888) 929-7849 or TheNationalVa.com
Richmond Symphony Masterworks
Saturday and Sunday
Catch Sterling Elliott, a 20-year-old cellist from Newport News, Juilliard student and rising star in the music field, performing Haydn’s Cello Concerto in D at the Richmond Symphony’s Masterworks concert. Chia-Hsuan Lin will conduct music by Stravinsky and Prokofiev. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com
— Colleen Curran