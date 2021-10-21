Top five weekend events: Steve Martin & Martin Short, HarvestFest & Pumpkin Patches

It finally feels like fall, y’all! Celebrate the fruits of the fall season with HarvestFest and pumpkin patches across the area, plus legendary comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short light up the stage with laughter. And there are even more ways to have fun this weekend.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Friday

Dynamic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short return to Richmond for their latest live show, “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment,” along with music from Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. Although the two originally met on the set of “The Three Amigos,” the legendary comedians have been performing live shows together — and making wild fun of each other — since 2015. They’re also having a white-hot moment with their buzzworthy Hulu show, “Only Murders in the Building” with Selena Gomez. 7:30 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $69.50-$150. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com

HarvestFest

Saturday and Sunday