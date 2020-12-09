Top five weekend events: Tacky Lights Run, "The Nutcracker" streaming & Carytown Holiday Market

Holiday events continue to be streamlined due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing. But there are still ways to get into the holiday cheer, such as Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” available for streaming for the first time; a tacky lights run through a new neighborhood; and an outdoor holiday market.
Richmond Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ available to stream
Starts Friday-Dec. 26
While there will be no in-person performances of the Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” this year due to COVID-19, the Richmond Ballet is providing an alternative. For the first time in its history, the Richmond Ballet is offering the option to stream last year’s performance of “The Nutcracker.” Tickets start at $25. In-person family packages are also available, such as viewing the streamed performance at the ballet’s downtown studio with characters from “The Nutcracker” on Sunday for a group of four for $500. Or book a visit from The Russian Bear or Sugar Plum Fairy to your home for $1,000. richmondballet.com/nutcracker.
CarMax Tacky Light Run
Friday-Sunday
The CarMax Tacky Light Run will be spread out over three days this year instead of one night to allow for social distancing. Plus new courses have been added to enhance your Tacky Lights experience. For instance, you could run or walk by decorated houses in the Museum District, Glen Allen or Chesterfield County’s Walton Park. In the past, the event has drawn over 4,500 runners in one night. Tacky, illuminated attire encouraged. 5-8 p.m. each night. $15-$22. www.sportsbackers.org/events/tacky-light-run.
Socially distanced Santa at Hardywood West Creek
Saturday and Sunday
Hardywood will host a socially distanced Santa visit at its West Creek location for photos with kids and sharing of Christmas wishes. Santa will wear a face shield and be stationed in an outdoor tent. Children will be seated 6 feet away at a photo bench. $30 includes 2 drink tickets, five minutes with Santa and a digital photo. noon-5 p.m. Saturday and 3-6 p.m. Sunday at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Repeats Dec. 19. hardywood.com or (804) 418-3548.
Carytown Holiday Artisan Market
Saturday and Sunday
Over 70 artisans and farmers will team up for the Carytown Holiday Artisan Market held outdoors at City Stadium. Vendors will be selling festive homemade food, meats, honey, sauces and coffee. Artisans will be showing pottery, jewelry, textiles, paintings, sculpture, wood, enamel, metal, prints, candles, soaps and furniture. Wear a mask and keep 6 feet apart while supporting small businesses. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3201 Maplewood Ave. www.carytownmarket.com.
Three Centuries of Virginia Christmas
Saturday
Henricus Historical Park is celebrating the holidays with an outdoor event exploring three centuries of Christmas in Virginia. See what Christmas looked like during the 1600s, 1700s and 1800s as you visit Sir Thomas Dale’s fort, stop by a patriotic Virginia home in 1776, spend time with Revolutionary War soldiers and drop in on a tavern party, plus enjoy a visit from Father Christmas. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road, Chester. $7-$9; free for Henricus members. (804) 748-1611 or www.henricus.org.
— Colleen Curran