Top five weekend events: Tacky Lights Run, "The Nutcracker" streaming & Carytown Holiday Market

Holiday events continue to be streamlined due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing. But there are still ways to get into the holiday cheer, such as Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” available for streaming for the first time; a tacky lights run through a new neighborhood; and an outdoor holiday market.

Richmond Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ available to stream

Starts Friday-Dec. 26

While there will be no in-person performances of the Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” this year due to COVID-19, the Richmond Ballet is providing an alternative. For the first time in its history, the Richmond Ballet is offering the option to stream last year’s performance of “The Nutcracker.” Tickets start at $25. In-person family packages are also available, such as viewing the streamed performance at the ballet’s downtown studio with characters from “The Nutcracker” on Sunday for a group of four for $500. Or book a visit from The Russian Bear or Sugar Plum Fairy to your home for $1,000. richmondballet.com/nutcracker.

CarMax Tacky Light Run

Friday-Sunday