Top five weekend events: Taste of Virginia, Parking Lot Party and a 25th anniversary Juneteenth celebration

Saturday

Taste of Virginia returns to Innsbrook, where foodies can purchase nibbles from more than a dozen food trucks and restaurants. Also featuring music from Flat Elvis and En’Novation; Virginia craft beer, wine and cocktails; and other vendors. Be sure to stick around for the big fireworks grand finale. $10-$30. 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. Find tickets at Etix.com.

Summer Nights at Busch Gardens

Saturday and Sunday

Summer Nights are back at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, bringing big-name artists to the stage, fireworks, roller coasters in the dark, and a laser light show with pyrotechnics and dance music. On Saturday, Kool & the Gang will perform at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, country music artist Joe Nichols will take the stage, also at 7:30 p.m. Concerts are included with admission. Summer Nights continue on select weekend nights throughout the summer. $46.99 and up. BuschGardens.com/Williamsburg

Juneteenth 2021: A Freedom Celebration

Sunday

The Elegba Folklore Society celebrates the 25th anniversary of its Juneteenth celebration with music from Butcher Brown, drumming and dancing from the Elegba Folklore Society, MC Sa-Roc, a freedom market, and food for sale. Attendees are asked to wear white and can bring offerings, such as flowers, fruit or sweets. The event starts with a Get Woke Summit for kids and teens at 1 p.m. The stage and grounds will open for the celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. at the African Burial Ground, 1540 E. Broad St. $5; free for children 12 and younger. (804) 644-3900 or EFSinc.org

— Colleen Curran