Top five weekend events: Taste of Virginia, Parking Lot Party and a 25th anniversary Juneteenth celebration

Lots of summer celebrations are on tap, with a parking lot party for the arts, Taste of Virginia for foodies with fireworks, Kool & the Gang at Busch Gardens, and the Elegba Folklore Society’s 25th anniversary celebration of Juneteenth.
Julia Scotti Thursday-SATURDAY
In the late 1980s, comedian Julia Scotti performed as Rick Scotti and appeared on bills with Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock. Now, the trans comedian returns to the stage as Julia Scotti. Her Richmond visit coincides with a new documentary about her journey, “Julia Scotti: Funny That Way,” which is available on most video-on-demand platforms. $20. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sandman Comedy Club, 401 E. Grace St. (804) 562-5482 or SandmanComedyClub.com
RPAA Parking Lot Party Saturday
It’s a family-friendly parking lot party for the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance. Head to the Dominion Energy Center’s parking lot on Broad Street between Sixth and Seventh streets to listen to music from Mekong Xpress, plus food trucks and hands-on arts activities from Richmond Urban Dance, Studio Two Three and the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. 4 to 7 p.m. $10-$25; free for ages 5 and younger. Advance tickets are available at TinyURL.com/RPAAParkingLotParty.
Taste of Virginia
Saturday
Taste of Virginia returns to Innsbrook, where foodies can purchase nibbles from more than a dozen food trucks and restaurants. Also featuring music from Flat Elvis and En’Novation; Virginia craft beer, wine and cocktails; and other vendors. Be sure to stick around for the big fireworks grand finale. $10-$30. 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. Find tickets at Etix.com.
Summer Nights at Busch Gardens
Saturday and Sunday
Summer Nights are back at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, bringing big-name artists to the stage, fireworks, roller coasters in the dark, and a laser light show with pyrotechnics and dance music. On Saturday, Kool & the Gang will perform at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, country music artist Joe Nichols will take the stage, also at 7:30 p.m. Concerts are included with admission. Summer Nights continue on select weekend nights throughout the summer. $46.99 and up. BuschGardens.com/Williamsburg
Juneteenth 2021: A Freedom Celebration
Sunday
The Elegba Folklore Society celebrates the 25th anniversary of its Juneteenth celebration with music from Butcher Brown, drumming and dancing from the Elegba Folklore Society, MC Sa-Roc, a freedom market, and food for sale. Attendees are asked to wear white and can bring offerings, such as flowers, fruit or sweets. The event starts with a Get Woke Summit for kids and teens at 1 p.m. The stage and grounds will open for the celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. at the African Burial Ground, 1540 E. Broad St. $5; free for children 12 and younger. (804) 644-3900 or EFSinc.org
