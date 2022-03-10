Top five weekend events: 'The Lion King,' Annie Lederman & The Disco Biscuits

Do you feel the mid-March vibes? Bracket-busting college hoops games are just a TV timeout away, spring break is almost ashore and festival season is so close, we can almost smell the food truck falafel. Luckily, this weekend has lots going on to keep us busy enough to avoid counting down the days.

‘The Lion King’

Now until March 20

Decades before kids almost broke your Alexa or Siri with nonstop requests for “Let It Go” or “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” they were getting the whole school bus to sing “Hakuna Matata.” Simba, Scar, Mufasa and the gang doubled down on their fame with a full-throttle, Tony Award-winning stage musical that returns to RVA with its breathtaking visuals. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test is required. Times vary. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $33.50-$158.50. Etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

YES! Dance Festival

Friday and Saturday

K Dance, the resident dance company of Firehouse Theatre, once again flashes its Bat Signal to beckon dynamic dance groups from far and wide to bring both live and digital performances to Richmond. The impressive groups, hailing from hometowns such as New York City and Carmel, Calif., include performers from Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch” list, as well as Fulbright and MacArthur fellows and Kennedy Center regulars. Times vary. 1609 W. Broad St. $25. www.firehousetheatre.org or (804) 355-2001.

The Disco Biscuits

Thursday and Friday

Anyone on a Phish diet will savor The Disco Biscuits’ hippy, trippy tunes spiced up with experimental beats. The Philadelphia-based “trance-fusion” band taps into the latest musical tech to fuel its never-ending ditties. And with the band’s flair for improvisation, its shows are like snowflakes: No two are alike. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. 708 E. Broad St. $35-$40. www.thenationalva.com/ or (804) 612-1900.

‘Unsilenced’ with Director Q&A at The Byrd

Saturday

Peabody-winning director Leon Lee’s film about an American reporter who seeks to part the curtain of Chinese propaganda with a group of college students in the late ‘90s is a fitting mirror for the times. Includes a virtual Q&A with Lee. 4 p.m. $8. 2908 West Cary Street or (804) 358-3056.

Annie Lederman at Sandman Comedy Club

Thursday-Saturday

Annie Lederman is a straight-up hustler, dropping potent punchlines across the media spectrum. Gamers know her voice from “Grand Theft Auto 5.” And her comedy chops are on display on shows including Showtime’s “Who Is America?,” MTV’s “Girl Code” as well as “@Midnight” and “Chelsea Lately.” Seriously, her credits run longer than a CVS receipt. Times vary. 401 E. Grace St. $25-$35. www.sandmancomedyclub.com or (804) 562-5482.