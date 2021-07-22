Top five weekend events: The National reopens, AGT's Tom Cotter & Music at Maymont

This weekend is all about live music with indoor venues The National and Tin Pan reopening, plus a Phil Collins tribute concert at Pocahontas Live and Carbon Leaf at Music at Maymont.
Japanese Breakfast
Thursday
The National is reopening for the first time after the pandemic with a concert by Japanese Breakfast, an indie rock band headed by Korean American musician Michelle Zauner. More buzz-worthy concerts to follow include JJ Grey on Aug. 5, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker for two sold-out shows Sept. 10 and 11 and Dawes on Sept. 14. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at 708 E. Broad St. $30. TheNationalVa.com or (888) 929-7849
Darrell Scott Thursday and Friday
Live music is back at beloved indoor venues! Folk-rock singer-songwriter Darrell Scott will perform at the recently reopened Tin Pan, closed since the pandemic. Scott won the Americana Music Association’s song of the year award for “Hank Williams’ Ghost” in 2007; his most recent album is “Darrell Scott Sings the Blues of Hank Williams.” As of this writing, only a few tickets remain for Thursday’s show, while more are available for Friday. 8 p.m. at 8982 Quioccasin Road. $45. TinPanRVA.com or (804) 447-8189
Tom Cotter at Sandman Comedy Club
Thursday-Saturday
Tom Cotter, the stand-up comedian who became a breakout star on “America’s Got Talent” and the author of “Bad Dad: A Guide to Pitiful Parenting,” will be in town this weekend for several shows: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 401 E. Grace St. $20. Sandman ComedyClub.com or (804) 562-5482
Still Collins USA at Pocahontas Live
Saturday
Calling all Phil Collins fans! Still Collins USA will perform the music of Phil Collins and Genesis at The Heritage Amphitheater at Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield. 7-9 p.m. $20. MyTicketsToBuy.com/event/1694
Carbon Leaf at Music at Maymont Saturday
Virginia mainstay Carbon Leaf will play a mix of Americana, bluegrass, rock, folk, Celtic and pop at Music at Maymont. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 1700 Hampton St. $25. MusicAtMaymont.com/Carbon-Leaf
— Colleen Curran