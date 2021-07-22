 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top five weekend events: The National reopens, AGT's Tom Cotter & Music at Maymont
0 Comments

Top five weekend events: The National reopens, AGT's Tom Cotter & Music at Maymont

  • 0

This weekend is all about live music with indoor venues The National and Tin Pan reopening, plus a Phil Collins tribute concert at Pocahontas Live and Carbon Leaf at Music at Maymont.

Japanese Breakfast

Thursday

The National is reopening for the first time after the pandemic with a concert by Japanese Breakfast, an indie rock band headed by Korean American musician Michelle Zauner. More buzz-worthy concerts to follow include JJ Grey on Aug. 5, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker for two sold-out shows Sept. 10 and 11 and Dawes on Sept. 14. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at 708 E. Broad St. $30. TheNationalVa.com or (888) 929-7849

Darrell Scott Thursday and Friday

Live music is back at beloved indoor venues! Folk-rock singer-songwriter Darrell Scott will perform at the recently reopened Tin Pan, closed since the pandemic. Scott won the Americana Music Association’s song of the year award for “Hank Williams’ Ghost” in 2007; his most recent album is “Darrell Scott Sings the Blues of Hank Williams.” As of this writing, only a few tickets remain for Thursday’s show, while more are available for Friday. 8 p.m. at 8982 Quioccasin Road. $45. TinPanRVA.com or (804) 447-8189

Tom Cotter at Sandman Comedy Club

Thursday-Saturday

Tom Cotter, the stand-up comedian who became a breakout star on “America’s Got Talent” and the author of “Bad Dad: A Guide to Pitiful Parenting,” will be in town this weekend for several shows: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 401 E. Grace St. $20. Sandman ComedyClub.com or (804) 562-5482

Still Collins USA at Pocahontas Live

Saturday

Calling all Phil Collins fans! Still Collins USA will perform the music of Phil Collins and Genesis at The Heritage Amphitheater at Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield. 7-9 p.m. $20. MyTicketsToBuy.com/event/1694

Carbon Leaf at Music at Maymont Saturday

Virginia mainstay Carbon Leaf will play a mix of Americana, bluegrass, rock, folk, Celtic and pop at Music at Maymont. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 1700 Hampton St. $25. MusicAtMaymont.com/Carbon-Leaf

— Colleen Curran

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joshua Jackson reveals his wife Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to him

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baby rhino born at Virginia Zoo — weighing a healthy 125 pounds
Entertainment

Baby rhino born at Virginia Zoo — weighing a healthy 125 pounds

The rhinos at the Virginia Zoo have a new member of the family. A southern white rhinoceros — who doesn’t have a name just yet — was born July 11 to dad Sibindi and first-time mom Zina, bringing the zoo’s rhino population to four. The rhino birth is a first for the Virginia Zoo, which hopes the baby will call attention to conservation efforts for the species. The International Union for ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News