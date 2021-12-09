Top five weekend events: 'The Nutcracker,' Tacky Light Run & Richmond Boat Parade of Lights

Bring on the holiday cheer with the return of Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” a Tacky Light Run, the Richmond Boat Parade of Lights, the Fan Holiday Garden Tour, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” come to life.
‘The Nutcracker’
Opens Friday
Richmond Ballet’s beloved rendition of “The Nutcracker” returns after having to skip last year. This year marks the last chance for audiences to see the current “Nutcracker” production, heralded as “one of the country’s most perfect [Nutcracker productions]” by The New York Times. The ballet will debut updated costumes and new sets next year. Times vary through Dec. 23 at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $25-$125. (804) 344-0906 or RichmondBallet.com
Tacky Light Run
Saturday
String some lights around your neck and take a 6K Tacky Light Run through the Walton Park neighborhood in Midlothian, courtesy of SportsBackers. With a candy theme this year, expect a winter wonderland along the route with gum drops, peppermint sticks and Santa himself. Starts at 6 p.m. $27-$47. SportsBackers.org/events/tacky-light-run.
Richmond Boat Parade of Lights Saturday
Head to Richmond’s riverfront to see over 20 boats dressed up for the holidays. With a new route this year and from new organizers, the parade will take off from Rocketts Landing around 5 p.m. and make its way down to The Lilly Pad, 9680 Osborne Turnpike, around 7 p.m. Viewing spots are at Rocketts Landing, the City Dock and Osbourne Landing. www.facebook.com/events/174697928104850
Fan Holiday Garden Tour Friday and Saturday
This year, instead of a holiday house tour, take a Fan holiday garden tour. Ten Fan gardens will be decked out for the holidays. On Friday, the Fan District Association will also be lighting up Meadow Park, at Stuart and Park avenues, for an event with sparkling lights, children singing holiday tunes, and food and drink for purchase. 4 to 8 p.m. Purchase tour tickets online or in person at Meadow Park. $5-$15. FanDistrict.org
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Friday and Saturday
Henrico Theatre Company is bringing the classic animated television special to life with a faithful stage adaptation. Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will discover the true meaning of Christmas. Times vary at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. $15. (804) 261-2787 or ArtsGlenAllen.com
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran