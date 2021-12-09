Top five weekend events: 'The Nutcracker,' Tacky Light Run & Richmond Boat Parade of Lights

Head to Richmond’s riverfront to see over 20 boats dressed up for the holidays. With a new route this year and from new organizers, the parade will take off from Rocketts Landing around 5 p.m. and make its way down to The Lilly Pad, 9680 Osborne Turnpike, around 7 p.m. Viewing spots are at Rocketts Landing, the City Dock and Osbourne Landing. www.facebook.com/events/174697928104850

Fan Holiday Garden Tour Friday and Saturday

This year, instead of a holiday house tour, take a Fan holiday garden tour. Ten Fan gardens will be decked out for the holidays. On Friday, the Fan District Association will also be lighting up Meadow Park, at Stuart and Park avenues, for an event with sparkling lights, children singing holiday tunes, and food and drink for purchase. 4 to 8 p.m. Purchase tour tickets online or in person at Meadow Park. $5-$15. FanDistrict.org

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Friday and Saturday

Henrico Theatre Company is bringing the classic animated television special to life with a faithful stage adaptation. Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will discover the true meaning of Christmas. Times vary at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. $15. (804) 261-2787 or ArtsGlenAllen.com