Top five weekend events: Valentine's Day, Katt Williams & River City Spirits Festival

With their keen predictive powers, ancient astrologers dutifully warned of this very weekend eons ago: when Valentine’s Day surreptitiously fell flat on the other side of the Big Game. Don’t fret, romantics and weekend warriors; with careful planning, Cupid’s arrows will sail true through flying pigskins and microwaved potato skins to meet their mark.

Katt Williams at Altria Theater

Friday

We looked it up: Couples heckled by a comic in front of thousands of strangers go on to share long, fruitful relationships. And unlike scorned exes, Google doesn’t lie. Emmy Award-winner Katt Williams has landed dizzying punchlines on every platform, from the big screen (“Friday After Next”) to the small screen (“Atlanta”) to streaming services (“Katt Williams: Great America”) and stages of all sizes. Prepare for another knockout performance with his “World War III” tour. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. $65-$256. 6 N. Laurel St. www.altriatheater.com or (800) 514-3849.

Pet Expo

Saturday

If the one making puppy-dog eyes at you is in fact a puppy, then leash up and head on over to the 21st annual Pet Expo. Follow your nose to Richmond Raceway Complex for demos, contests and more. And don’t forget the adoptions; you can leave with your perfect match without swiping left or right. 10 a.m. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $8 (online); $10 (at the door). www.henricohumane.org/events/petexpo or (804) 262-6634.

River City Spirits Festival

Saturday

Not sure whether to wrap up a gift or share a special experience with your significant other? Do both. Step out to Stony Point Fashion Park where central Virginia’s finest distilleries, wineries, breweries and eateries invite you to sip and savor while you shop. Now the ideal Valentine’s Day date is in the bag. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 9200 Stony Point Parkway. $45 (in advance); $55 (at the door) for unlimited sampling. www.shopstonypoint.com or (804) 560-7467.

Bugs Bunny at Richmond Symphony

Sunday

With today’s over-the-top, computer-aided animation, sometimes you just want to spend time with a blast from the past. Thanks to live music from the Richmond Symphony and big-screen projections of classic Looney Tunes — including “What’s Opera, Doc?” and “The Rabbit of Seville — it’s easy to fall back in love with Bugs, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, and Co. Doors open at 2 p.m.; performance begins at 3 p.m. $10-$82. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. www.richmondsymphony.com or (804) 788-1212.

Galentine’s Day Market

Sunday

The lasting legacy of the underrated show “Parks and Recreation” will likely be a holiday made up by Leslie Knope and her gal pals. Come get crafty with your besties, artisans, makers and more at Hardywood’s Brew House & Tap Room. Save room for brunch from the Hardywood Pizza Kitchen. Noon-5 p.m. 2410 Ownby Lane. Pay as you go. hardywood.com or (804) 420-2420. — Mike Ward