Top five weekend events: Virginia Farm Fest, RVA Fashion Week & Spring PlantFest

Lewis Ginter’s popular plant sale is one of the largest in the region with more than 40 vendors selling plants, ranging from favorites like bearded irises and hellebores to rare exotics, and other garden-related items. Masks required. Free to attend; pay as you go. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org.

Virginia Farm Fest Saturday and Sunday

The Meadow Event Park in Doswell is hosting the first Virginia Farm Festival this weekend. Think of it as a mini-State Fair of Virginia that will highlight spring growing and harvesting. Activities will include a Growing Garden, farm equipment displays, pony rides, horse-jumping demonstrations, food, music and Jonathan the Juggler. Visit Young McDonald’s Farm to interact with farm animals, such as goats, chicks, cows, and ducklings on the fair’s famous duck slide. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd. $6. www.statefairva.org/p/about/virginia-farm-festival or (804) 994-2802.

RVA Fashion Week Designer Fashion Show Saturday