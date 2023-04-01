Crews prep the Klaus Family Tree House in the Children's Garden at Lewis Ginter on Thursday for its reopening on Saturday.
"The Klaus Family Tree House enhancements offer adventure play, dramatic views and connection to surrounding gardens," said Beth Monroe, a spokesperson for Lewis Ginter.
Benny Maldonado, left, and Walter Mora add panels designed by the digital media arts students from Glen Allen High School to the Klaus Family Tree House in the Children's Garden at Lewis Ginter on Thursday.
The Cloud Tower, overlooking the lake and programmed with binoculars, is seen in the Klaus Family Tree House in the Children's Garden at Lewis Ginter on Thursday.
A new balcony is seen in the Klaus Family Tree House in the Children's Garden at Lewis Ginter on Thursday.
The Klaus Family Tree House in the Children’s Garden at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden reopens Saturday after being closed for renovations for six months.
The newly renovated tree house has a few new features including a spiral staircase that goes up to the tower, allowing guests to look out at the garden, as well as a balcony.
“The Klaus Family Tree House enhancements offer adventure play, dramatic views and connection to surrounding gardens. They’ve allowed for activation of the interior space, a new overlook, and a space beneath to invite exploration,” said Beth Monroe, a spokesperson for the garden.
The Klaus Family Tree House is part of Lewis Ginter’s recent investment of over $1 million in the Children’s Garden.
There are also new benches in the tree house, places for posters, binoculars and other educational items. Additions were made with school groups in mind.
Windows designed by digital media arts students from Glen Allen High School are another enhancement.
“My vision for these windows was inspired by floral stained glass designs and their intricate qualities. The variety of flowers that Lewis Ginter exhibits every year is one of my favorite parts about the botanical garden, and I wanted to explore their beauty in my design,” said Grace Griffith, one of the student designers.
“The goal of the enhancement project was to ‘activate’ the space for guests and for visiting school groups,” Monroe said.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is at 1800 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico County. General admission runs $8 to $17. More information at www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.
