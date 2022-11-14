Trevor Noah headed to Richmond next year

Comedian Trevor Noah is headed to Richmond next year on his new “Off the Record" tour. He'll perform Oct. 6 at the Altria Theater. Tickets, starting at $42.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Noah announced earlier this year that he would be departing "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," the satirical news program on Comedy Central. His last night hosting the show will be Dec. 8, according to Vanity Fair magazine. Noah joined "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in 2014 as a contributor. He took over as host in 2015 after Stewart left the show.

Noah's newest Netflix comedy special, "I Wish You Would" will premiere this month on Nov. 22. Noah shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry in the new special.

Born in South Africa, Noah has filmed several comedy specials, including "Afraid of the Dark" from 2017 on Netflix and "Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation" from 2015 on Comedy Central. He also won an Emmy for his work on "The Daily Show."

Noah visited Richmond in 2018 for a stand-up performance at the Altria Theater.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at AltriaTheater.com; by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix; or in-person at the Altria Theater box office, 6 N. Laurel St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit AltriaTheater.com.