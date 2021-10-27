Trick-or-treating gets the green light in the Richmond area, Halloween on Hanover won’t be closed to traffic & Oregon Hill Halloween Parade returns

Calling all ghouls and goblins, it’s OK to trick-or-treat outdoors this year for Halloween, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and locally in the Richmond area, it looks like trick-or-treating will be back to normal for the most part, with some minor modifications.

Halloween on Hanover, the popular trick-or-treating spot in Richmond’s Fan District, won’t be closing the street to traffic, but many houses in the neighborhood will be decorated handing out candy.

Theodora Miller and her family embrace the holiday every year and have become known for their extravagant decorations at 2117 Hanover Ave. In the past, the Miller family rented a big, green “Wizard of Oz” wall from a local theater company for their Hollywood-worthy display of the Emerald City.

This year, the Millers will be decorating their house and dressing up as the cast from “Toy Story.” According to tradition, they wait until the morning of Halloween to put up their decorations, like many homeowners on Hanover.