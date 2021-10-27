Trick-or-treating gets the green light in the Richmond area, Halloween on Hanover won’t be closed to traffic & Oregon Hill Halloween Parade returns

Calling all ghouls and goblins, it’s OK to trick-or-treat outdoors this year for Halloween, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and locally in the Richmond area, it looks like trick-or-treating will be back to normal for the most part, with some minor modifications.
Halloween on Hanover, the popular trick-or-treating spot in Richmond’s Fan District, won’t be closing the street to traffic, but many houses in the neighborhood will be decorated handing out candy.
Theodora Miller and her family embrace the holiday every year and have become known for their extravagant decorations at 2117 Hanover Ave. In the past, the Miller family rented a big, green “Wizard of Oz” wall from a local theater company for their Hollywood-worthy display of the Emerald City.
This year, the Millers will be decorating their house and dressing up as the cast from “Toy Story.” According to tradition, they wait until the morning of Halloween to put up their decorations, like many homeowners on Hanover.
“Some neighbors are still up in the air and may make last-minute decisions,” Miller said via email. “Several families on my block plan to do it. My guess is that it will be a shorter time duration and less candy to hand out. Our family’s candy record is 6,000 pieces; this year we are on track to hand out about a third of that….but, there’s still time ‘til Sunday to ramp up!”
Typically, trick-or-treating for Halloween on Hanover happens around the 1900 block of Hanover.
Ashley Lockhart at 2121 Hanover Ave. said her family will be handing out candy, “but will be masked and gloved, just to be on the safe side.”
The safe side of trick-or-treating is on everyone's mind. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” earlier this month that Halloween is an important time of year for children, and they should “go out there” and “enjoy it.”
"You're outdoors, for the most part — at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating," Fauci said. "I mean, this is a time that children love. It's a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoyed it."
The CDC is recommending that parents and kids limit crowds on Halloween and go trick-or-treating in small groups. Masks are also recommended, seeing as children under 12 are still not vaccinated, and costume masks don’t count.
Locally, other popular spots to go trick-or-treating according to online chatter in the city of Richmond include West Avenue in the Fan, Seminary Avenue on the Northside, New Kent Avenue in Westover Hills and Oregon Hill, just to name a few.
All the Saints Theater Company’s Halloween Parade will be returning to Oregon Hill this year after taking last year off due to the pandemic.
The popular Day of the Dead-type parade features larger-than-life puppets, music, art and people in costume in a walking parade. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. The parade will start at 7 p.m. at Laurel and Main Street across from Altria Theater and will work itself through the Oregon Hill neighborhood.
“I haven’t been this excited about a parade in a long time,” Lily Lamberta, creator of the parade and leader of All the Saints Theater Company, said. “It feels really fresh and like a throwback in a way. Anyone who has ever been involved in the parade over the years is coming out. Everyone feels this call to action. It’s a magical thing.”
Bread and Puppet Theater from Glover, Vt., which is where Lamberta trained, will also be joining this year’s parade and bringing some extra special puppets.
This is the 16th year for the parade, which serves as a form of radical street theater to promote social justice. Lamberta was considering stopping the parade in 2019, but after enormous public outreach and financial support, she realized, “It was very clear this was a Richmond tradition people are willing to help support.”
A GoFundMe has already raised the parade’s goal of $3,500, which will cover materials for the parade. Lamberta is hoping that with additional funds, she will be able to pay key organizers for the event. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/richmondhalloweenparade.
Each year’s parade is a funeral march set to a different theme, often political in nature. This year’s theme is “A Funeral March for Billionaires and Beyond!" Expect to see stilt-walkers, giant puppets in the shapes of snake dragons, vultures and hawks, plus flags, music and more.
“These traditions are ancient, the oldest way of gathering and coming together and celebrating,” Lamberta said. “We’re really excited. This is what we live for.”
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran