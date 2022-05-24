Tune in Wednesday for the first live concert from the Richmond Times-Dispatch featuring The Last Real Circus

Tune in to Richmond.com this Wednesday when Richmond rock band The Last Real Circus will be performing live from the Times-Dispatch for a streaming concert at 1 p.m.

The band’s performance is the first in a series at the Times-Dispatch that will showcase local talent and the city's vibrant music scene.

An American indie rock band with a sound reminiscent of The Lumineers, The Last Real Circus will be stopping by the Times-Dispatch in advance of their performance at Friday Cheers for RVA Music Night with Spacebomb founder Matthew E. White and singer-songwriter Benet.

“When we got the call to perform at Friday Cheers, we were beyond the moon. It’s going to be our biggest show to date,” Jason Farlow, lead singer and founder of the band, said.

The band has been playing around Richmond since 2020 at places like Hardywood Craft Brewery and Center of the Universe. Besides Farlow, the band features John Genier and Michael Lamp on lead guitar, Ian Atchison on keys, John Liebenthal on bass and Kevin Vorhis on drums.

The band’s name — The Last Real Circus — came from “not wanting to be one sound,” Farlow said. “People think we’re Southern rock. Or rock n’ roll. Some people might think we’re folky as hell. Others might hear blues and jazz. That’s what we want. We don’t want to be pigeon-holed into one genre. It’s like a circus. You’ll get a little laughter and excitement, some ooh’s and aah’s, and at the same time there’s a story going on.”

Farlow grew up splitting his time between Richmond and the Outer Banks. His road to music took a detour at first, when he joined the Army after college and spent most of his 20s in service, serving three deployments in Iraq and Bagdad.

“That taught me discipline and structure,” Farlow said. But when he was hit by an IED, he was severely injured and awarded a combat action badge. After the Army, he started his own marketing company in D.C. and the business took off quickly, but Farlow found the corporate world wasn’t for him.

He left his job and threw himself completely into music. “Every single dime I made went into making music,” Farlow said.

“I hit some rough times,” he said and ended up living on the streets for a year and a half. “I lived in tent city for a while.”

While he knew he could make extra money bartending or working in restaurants, Farlow said he wanted to focus on music full-time.

“I just knew in order to make it, I needed to go all in,” he said. Eventually, he got a car and lived in that for four or five months. He spent his days busking and playing all of The Lumineers albums, which informs The Last Real Circus sound.

While he was living on the street, he decided to use his post 9/11 GI bill to go back to school to earn a second college degree in music and audio engineering.

He moved to Richmond in 2012 and started playing around town. Slowly, he started building the band, all with players from Richmond and writing his own music. “One thing led to another, we started performing more. I earned enough money to get myself into an apartment,” Farlow said.

The Last Real Circus started touring the country in 2020, right when the pandemic was taking off. The band teamed up with SHOWX, a ticketing platform where independent artists can own their own ticketing platform and generate their own tickets sales.

“We went around the nation testing the model. We were their beta band. It was hit or miss at first. But the next year, we started making a profit. Now we tour around nationally as a band full-time,” Farlow said. “We’re honored and humbled to be doing some of the most amazing things. And people seem to like the music.”

The Last Real Circus put out an EP called "11:11" last year with three songs “Nottoway,” “Chaplin’s Life” and “Diana (Ooh La La).” Their sound is soulful and rousing, reminiscent of bands like Kings of Leon and Mumford & Sons, but with an edge all their own.

The band tapped some heavy hitters to work on the EP. Their producer is Rich Stine, who has also produced for The Head and the Heart. Brad Blackwell, a 17-time Grammy nominated producer who’s worked with Dave Matthews, mastered it.

Now The Last Real Circus is back in the studio, recording their first full album at The Ward Recording Studio located near The Black Iris at 310 W. Broad St.

This Friday, they’ll be performing at Friday Cheers for RVA Music Night on Brown’s Island.

“We are thrilled to present three great Richmond bands for our annual RVA Music Night at Cheers,” Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond which hosts the concert series, said. “The Last Real Circus has been working hard both in the studio and on the road and are gaining momentum as a show not to be missed.”

Friday Cheers is known for picking up-and-coming talent before they hit it big, like Alabama Shakes and Future Islands, both of which have performed on the Friday Cheers stage.

“The Last Real Circus, Benet, and Matthew E. White are all very different, but all represent the Richmond music scene so well,” Lecky said.

But first they’ll be playing at the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Wednesday at 1 p.m. If you want to see it, just go to Richmond.com and click on the livestream link. The performance will also be archived for later viewing.