Two Virginia poets - including the Poet Laureate of Richmond - receive $50,000 fellowships from Academy of American Poets

Luisa A. Igloria, 59, is poet laureate of Virginia, Norfolk resident and professor of creative writing at Old Dominion University. She plans to update and expand available public information on Virginian poets, in order to more accurately reflect the diversity of poets in the region. The fellowship will also support a series of virtual poetry workshops on themes like civic engagement, social justice and mental health. Igloria additionally plans to also use the funds to launch a Young Poets in the Community program.

Originally from the Philippines, Igloria said that when she was awarded poet laureate last year, she searched Wikipedia for Virginia poets and was shocked to find only 67 poets listed.

“I was horrified. I thought, This can’t be right,” Igloria said. She will be working with the library at Old Dominion University to form a database of Virginia poets that will more accurately reflect the diversity of poets in Virginia, including youth poets, poets in schools, immigrant poets, Black, Indigenous and people of color poets, LGBTQ poets, and poets in non-literary professions.

She also hopes that the Young Poets in the Community program will encourage young people to use poetry “as a tool for social change. Nobody is too young to start doing things like this.”