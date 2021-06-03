Two Virginia poets - including the Poet Laureate of Richmond - receive $50,000 fellowships from Academy of American Poets

Two Virginia poets have been awarded $50,000 fellowships from the Academy of American Poets.
Roscoe Burnems, the first Poet Laureate of Richmond, and Luisa A. Igloria, Poet Laureate of Virginia, have been awarded the fellowship, along with 21 other Poet Laureates from across the nation.
Both poets will lead public poetry programs in their communities in the year ahead.
“It’s an honor. I’m really excited,” Burnems, born Douglass Powell, said. Burnems is the 34-year-old poet’s stage name.
Burnems will be using the funds to launch a project called “If These Walls Could Talk” where he will commission local youth and adult poets to write poems inspired by murals around Richmond. He’s partnering with the local non-profit Mending Walls RVA and Richmond artist Hamilton Glass to film the poets reading their work. A QR code linking to that performance that will be added to 10 murals around town for an interactive, self-guided mural tour.
“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Burnems said. “I’m really excited to get started.”
Burnems is a National Poetry Slam Champion, a former TEDx speaker, a teaching artist and founder of one of the oldest black-owned open mics in the South. The Chesterfield County resident became Richmond’s first poet laureate earlier in January, a two-year position that carries a $4,000 honorarium per year.
Luisa A. Igloria, 59, is poet laureate of Virginia, Norfolk resident and professor of creative writing at Old Dominion University. She plans to update and expand available public information on Virginian poets, in order to more accurately reflect the diversity of poets in the region. The fellowship will also support a series of virtual poetry workshops on themes like civic engagement, social justice and mental health. Igloria additionally plans to also use the funds to launch a Young Poets in the Community program.
Originally from the Philippines, Igloria said that when she was awarded poet laureate last year, she searched Wikipedia for Virginia poets and was shocked to find only 67 poets listed.
“I was horrified. I thought, This can’t be right,” Igloria said. She will be working with the library at Old Dominion University to form a database of Virginia poets that will more accurately reflect the diversity of poets in Virginia, including youth poets, poets in schools, immigrant poets, Black, Indigenous and people of color poets, LGBTQ poets, and poets in non-literary professions.
She also hopes that the Young Poets in the Community program will encourage young people to use poetry “as a tool for social change. Nobody is too young to start doing things like this.”
Igloria has written nearly 20 collections of poetry and is the fourth person of color to hold the title of poet laureate of Virginia. Her books include "Maps for Migrants and Ghosts," "The Buddha Wonders if She is Having a Midlife Crisis," "Ode to the Heart Smaller than a Pencil Eraser" and "What is Left of Wings, I Ask."
She also has been writing a poem a day since 2010. She gives herself 30 minutes to write a poem a day and has written several books with the daily practice. This year, she branched out and created Poem A Day for Virginia during April, national poetry month, where a poem by a Virginia poet was posted each day at https://www.sloverlibrary.com/national-poetry-month. Participating poets ranged from poets in non-academic professions like nurses to well-known poet and activist Nikki Giovanni.
“Because of the extreme conditions we’ve all been experiencing [from the coronavirus pandemic] – mainly the isolation --people have a greater awareness of poetry’s ability to communicate in ways that ordinary language can’t,” Igloria said. “It has the capacity to touch those deep places in us where we feel very vulnerable but we also feel very human.”
“After everything we’ve been experiencing over the past year, people want a way to get out what they’ve been bottling up inside. Poetry is the perfect way to do that,” Burnems added.
