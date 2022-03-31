UPDATED: Chris Rock adds second show to Richmond's Altria Theater

Update: Comedian Chris Rock has added a second show to his Richmond set.

Already scheduled to perform on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the comedian has added a second show as a result of strong sales during the pre-sale. The second show is set for the following night on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Ticket prices have raised slightly to $49.50-$170.

The Altria Theater has a capacity of 3,600, making it the largest performing arts venue in the area.

Tickets will go on sale April 1.

Original story March 30, 2022:

Comedian Chris Rock, fresh off the slap heard round the world at the Oscars on Sunday night, has added Richmond to his comedy tour.

Rock will perform at the Altria Theater at 6 N. Laurel St. on Oct. 25.

Tickets go on sale April 1 and will cost $52.50-$153 via etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ticket prices for Rock’s stand-up tour have skyrocketed after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

StubHub said it experienced more than 25 times the daily sales for Rock’s tour in the two days following the Oscars than in the last month.

It also reported that the average price of tickets jumped from between $150-$200 a ticket to about $250 a ticket, which comes from resellers.

"We are trying to let patrons know that the only way to guarantee the best price on tickets is to buy them directly from us through AltriaTheater.com, the Altria Theater box office, or by phone," Tim Miller, a spokesperson for Altria, said via email.

— Colleen Curran