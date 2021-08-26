VA PrideFest canceled due to increase in COVID-19 cases

VA PrideFest has been canceled by organizers due to concerns about the sharp increase in local cases of COVID-19. The event, which typically draws over 40,000, was planned to be held Saturday, Sept. 25. VA PrideFest was also canceled last year due to COVID-19.
“We are deeply disappointed. But we have decided it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community to postpone VA PrideFest 2021 until next year,” said James Millner, program director of Diversity Richmond.
Virginia Pride and Diversity Richmond began planning for an in-person PrideFest in early June when it appeared that the coronavirus pandemic was waning and after most restrictions on events were lifted. But in the past few weeks, COVID numbers have climbed sharply. As of Thursday, there are 3,491 new cases in Virginia, which is more than five times the number recorded last month.
According to the University of Virginia COVID-19 projections, the model projects that with the delta variant, cases will surge through the fall, reaching levels not seen since April in mid-September. If the delta variant continues to spread, cases could possibly peak at levels higher than previous January peaks.
“The data available from the Virginia Department of Health shows that cases of COVID-19, positivity and incidence rates are projected to increase through the end of September when our event was scheduled, and we want to be certain that we are doing our part to help mitigate the spread of the virus,” Millner said.
But there is a silver lining: Virginia Pride and Diversity Richmond hope to schedule next year’s VA PrideFest in June to coincide with national events for LGBTQ Pride Month.
Also, organizers plan to host several smaller events with vaccinations or masks required throughout September to celebrate Richmond’s LGBTQ community, including a “Wednesgays Pride Series” at the Byrd Theatre, Pride Night at The Diamond and a Pride After Hours event in the Diversity Richmond parking lot with a national DJ, ballroom dancing and drag queens. More details on those events will be coming soon at www.vapride.org.
