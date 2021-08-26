VA PrideFest canceled due to increase in COVID-19 cases

VA PrideFest has been canceled by organizers due to concerns about the sharp increase in local cases of COVID-19. The event, which typically draws over 40,000, was planned to be held Saturday, Sept. 25. VA PrideFest was also canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“We are deeply disappointed. But we have decided it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community to postpone VA PrideFest 2021 until next year,” said James Millner, program director of Diversity Richmond.

Virginia Pride and Diversity Richmond began planning for an in-person PrideFest in early June when it appeared that the coronavirus pandemic was waning and after most restrictions on events were lifted. But in the past few weeks, COVID numbers have climbed sharply. As of Thursday, there are 3,491 new cases in Virginia, which is more than five times the number recorded last month.

According to the University of Virginia COVID-19 projections, the model projects that with the delta variant, cases will surge through the fall, reaching levels not seen since April in mid-September. If the delta variant continues to spread, cases could possibly peak at levels higher than previous January peaks.