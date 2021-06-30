VA Pridefest to return to Brown's Island in September

Virginia's biggest Pride celebration is marking its return to Richmond after a two-year absence.
Virginia Pride announced VA Pridefest, a celebration of Richmond’s LGBTQ community, will be held in-person on Sept. 25 at Brown’s Island.
The event will feature festivities, including food trucks and interactive activities, with more than 100 vendors participating. There will be two entertainment stages, a main stage spotlighting regional and local entertainment acts and a Youth Pride Pavilion stage for kids and families.
James Millner, director of Virginia Pride, said the organization is committed to ensuring the festival will be meaningful after a long and difficult year.
Last year’s pride event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a majority of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the organization said it will closely monitor the situation and will make sure it fully complied with federal, state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“Nothing is more important than the safety of our community,” Millner stated in a press release.
This year’s presenting sponsor is Virginia Lottery, who is also named as Virginia Pride’s 2021 “Partner in Pride.” For the remainder of the year, Virginia Lottery will be involved in the organization’s events and programs.
“As a significant regional employer with a diverse workforce, and as a frequent sponsor of many nonprofit events which promote inclusion and strengthen communities, the Lottery is proud to celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride Month and every month,” stated Kevin Hall, executive director of the Virginia Lottery, in a press release.
Virginia Pride, an organization dedicated to providing resources and awareness for the LGBTQ community, has held Pridefest since 1979. The event has taken place on Brown’s Island since 2014. The annual event is one of the largest outdoor festivals in the region, with 2019’s Pridefest drawing nearly 40,000 attendees.
