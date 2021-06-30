VA Pridefest to return to Brown's Island in September

Virginia's biggest Pride celebration is marking its return to Richmond after a two-year absence.

Virginia Pride announced VA Pridefest, a celebration of Richmond’s LGBTQ community, will be held in-person on Sept. 25 at Brown’s Island.

The event will feature festivities, including food trucks and interactive activities, with more than 100 vendors participating. There will be two entertainment stages, a main stage spotlighting regional and local entertainment acts and a Youth Pride Pavilion stage for kids and families.

James Millner, director of Virginia Pride, said the organization is committed to ensuring the festival will be meaningful after a long and difficult year.

Last year’s pride event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a majority of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the organization said it will closely monitor the situation and will make sure it fully complied with federal, state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our community,” Millner stated in a press release.