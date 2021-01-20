Valentine museum's survey says 65% of Richmonders believe museums should acquire Confederate monuments from Monument Ave.

“[The statue] is important to us in what it says about this particular moment in Richmond’s history. We know that with the removal of the monuments, this is a turning point in Richmond’s history,” Bill Martin, director of the museum, said last August when it expressed interest in acquiring the state.

He said that the statue and the planned exhibit will be used “as an opportunity for discussion about why the monuments were created, Richmond’s role in the creation of the Lost Cause and what we can learn from this moment in history with the removal of these monuments.”

The Davis statue was designed by sculptor Edward Valentine. The museum has several sculptures designed by Valentine in its collection of over 1.6 million artifacts.

The museum is now interested in turning the Valentine Studio, where Valentine created many images of fallen Confederate leaders, into a new exhibit that would explore the Lost Cause, Richmond and the present day.

According to the museum's survey, a majority of respondents stated that they would like to see the Valentine use the Valentine Studio to explore the history of power and policies in Jim Crow Richmond, the art and artistic processes that created Lost Cause sculptures and the history of racial oppression in Richmond.