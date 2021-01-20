Valentine museum's survey says 65% of Richmonders believe museums should acquire Confederate monuments from Monument Ave.

A survey from The Valentine reports that 65% of respondents from the Richmond region believe museums should acquire Confederate monuments from Monument Avenue and display them with context.
The survey was conducted in October and November of last year. Over 1,000 respondents answered 18-questions on Lost Cause public art, monuments, and museum experiences.
According to Valentine curator Christina Vida, the Lost Cause mythologized the South before the Civil War, obscured slavery as the cause of the war, idolized the Confederacy and celebrated policies that upheld white supremacy.
The Valentine museum has petitioned the city of Richmond to let it display the Jefferson Davis statue from Monument Avenue that was toppled over by protestors during the summer. The museum has not yet received a response from the city on its petition.
Protests in Richmond and nationwide followed George Floyd’s May killing by Minneapolis police. In July, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered removal of the city’s Confederate monuments. A state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee remains on Monument Avenue; a Richmond judge in October ruled in favor of Northam’s order to take it down, but an appeal is pending.
The Valentine is planning to display the statue of the Confederate president Davis as it was found: tipped over, dented and covered with paint from protesters.
“[The statue] is important to us in what it says about this particular moment in Richmond’s history. We know that with the removal of the monuments, this is a turning point in Richmond’s history,” Bill Martin, director of the museum, said last August when it expressed interest in acquiring the state.
He said that the statue and the planned exhibit will be used “as an opportunity for discussion about why the monuments were created, Richmond’s role in the creation of the Lost Cause and what we can learn from this moment in history with the removal of these monuments.”
The Davis statue was designed by sculptor Edward Valentine. The museum has several sculptures designed by Valentine in its collection of over 1.6 million artifacts.
The museum is now interested in turning the Valentine Studio, where Valentine created many images of fallen Confederate leaders, into a new exhibit that would explore the Lost Cause, Richmond and the present day.
According to the museum's survey, a majority of respondents stated that they would like to see the Valentine use the Valentine Studio to explore the history of power and policies in Jim Crow Richmond, the art and artistic processes that created Lost Cause sculptures and the history of racial oppression in Richmond.
“Based on the survey feedback we received from our fellow Richmonders, we are confident that this is the best next step for this space and for this institution,” Bill Martin, director of the museum, said in a statement on the survey. “We look forward to providing a location where Richmonders can learn about the Lost Cause, consider Richmond and the Valentine’s early role in disseminating the damaging Lost Cause myth and ultimately gain a deeper, more nuanced, more empathetic understanding of the region we call home.”
Other findings from the survey report that 52% of respondents believe the Confederate monuments needed to be removed; 40% found the monuments offensive; 43% considered them oppressive; and 28% believe the monuments should not have been removed. 85% of the respondents were white and 81% were from the Richmond region.
The survey was completed online on the Valentine's website. The link was emailed to their mailing list, highlighted in paid advertisements in local publications including the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and through focus groups that reached out to other perspectives in terms of age and race.
Visit thevalentine.org to read more findings from the survey.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran