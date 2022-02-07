Virginia college student from William & Mary to compete in Jeopardy! National College Championship

William & Mary college student Lucy Greenman started training early last fall for one of television’s toughest competitions: the “Jeopardy! National College Championship.”
The senior, who is set to graduate this semester, kept her training a secret. She missed class and took tests virtually while taping for the show. She even withheld the truth from her roommate right up until she boarded a plane to a TV studio in California around Thanksgiving.
“They didn’t want me to tell anybody — and I mean anybody,” Greenman said in a statement. “I told my roommate I was leaving to go see my sister in a play, which I did see my sister in a play, but then I got on a plane to L.A. the next morning.”
The tournament, which features 36 competitors from across the country, begins airing this week.
Greenman, who is from Sterling, is a health analytics major attending William & Mary on scholarship through its 1693 Scholar program. She is planning to go to nursing school next year.
“Officially, the major is a blend of public health, biology and data science. But over these past two years, it has grown to include economics and public policy, for reasons that are evident to all of us now,” she said.
Greenman had a full plate of classes in front of her, but that didn’t stop her from taking the Anytime! Test every year for three years, hoping to earn the right to compete. She also bought a Jeopardy! study guide online and watched the show every night she could.
“I would look through flashcards as I walked to class,” she said. “So I’m studying for microbiology while also learning everything about U.S. presidents, world rivers and random pop stars.”
Greenman said the competition was a rewarding experience, though not all what she imagined. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the show was shot without a studio audience. Six episodes were taped per day, which sometimes took 10 hours. It was still a memorable ride for Greenman, who’d never been to California and was able to explore Los Angeles with the other students.
Megan Sullivan, a University of Virginia junior from Burke who is majoring in classics, is also a contestant.
“We were all keeping the same schedule, so we were getting dinners together and spending time together in the mornings before getting picked up from our hotel for taping. We definitely got close,” she said.
Greenman said that whatever rivalry plays out during their trivia battle, it was all squashed as soon as taping was over and the competitors became good friends.
The “Jeopardy! National College Championship” premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ABC. Greenman’s debut is on Feb. 15. The two-game finals will be broadcast on Feb. 22.
(804) 649-6340