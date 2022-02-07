Virginia college student from William & Mary to compete in Jeopardy! National College Championship

Greenman had a full plate of classes in front of her, but that didn’t stop her from taking the Anytime! Test every year for three years, hoping to earn the right to compete. She also bought a Jeopardy! study guide online and watched the show every night she could.

“I would look through flashcards as I walked to class,” she said. “So I’m studying for microbiology while also learning everything about U.S. presidents, world rivers and random pop stars.”

Greenman said the competition was a rewarding experience, though not all what she imagined. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the show was shot without a studio audience. Six episodes were taped per day, which sometimes took 10 hours. It was still a memorable ride for Greenman, who’d never been to California and was able to explore Los Angeles with the other students.

Megan Sullivan, a University of Virginia junior from Burke who is majoring in classics, is also a contestant.

“We were all keeping the same schedule, so we were getting dinners together and spending time together in the mornings before getting picked up from our hotel for taping. We definitely got close,” she said.