Virginia high schooler draws rave reviews, earns ticket to Hollywood on 'American Idol'

17-year-old Kenedi Anderson blew judges away during her audition on Sunday's episode of American Idol.

The high schooler from Crozet earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood. This ticket will give her leg up on her competitors as they enter the next leg of the competition to choose their duet partners.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan heard Anderson perform a variation of Lady Gaga's hyper-pop hit "Applause." Instead of booming, bass chords Anderson sung a passionate ballad while playing a grand piano.

The judges unanimously decided to give Anderson the second platinum ticket of the season.

"It's just insane to me, I cannot believe they think I'm worthy of this and that just gives me such self-confidence and happiness," Anderson said after her performance.

Virginians may be familiar with Anderson's family. Her father Justin Anderson served as the director of player personnel for the University if Virginia's football team until the retirement of coach Bronco Mendenhall this past December.

The proud father cheered his daughter on from the sidelines on Twitter as she moves up the competition ladder to seize her dream of becoming the next American Idol.