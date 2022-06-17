Virginia loses $24 million in economic impact as Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival kicks off today in D.C.

Something is the Water is back, but not at Virginia Beach. The festival’s creator, Pharrell Williams, moved the event to Washington D.C. because he was upset about Virginia Beach’s response after his cousin was shot by a police officer in March 2021.

Williams, a Virginia Beach native, originally held the festival in 2019 in Virginia Beach to celebrate his hometown. The event was postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

On March 26, 2021, William’s cousin, Donovon Lynch, 25, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer, Solomon Simmons III. The incident happened while the officer’s body camera was off and Simmons claims that Lynch pointed a weapon at him before he shot him, according to reporting from the Washington Post.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Williams conveyed his grief and called for a federal investigation of his cousin’s death. A grand jury cleared Simmons of wrongdoing.

In 2021, Virginia Beach’s City Manager, Patrick A. Duhaney sent a letter to Williams imploring him to reconsider moving the festival. Duhaney stated that “the city experienced record-breaking economic success” and the event had a “total economic impact of over $24 million on both Virginia Beach and the surrounding region.”

But Williams announced that Something in the Water would not return to Virginia Beach due to "toxic energy" in local government.

In a letter responding to Duhaney, Williams wrote: “When we did the festival, it was to ease racial tension, to unify the region, bring about economic development opportunities and broaden the horizons of the local business community. We achieved those things! I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life.”

“I love my city but, for far too long it has been run by- and with toxic energy,” Williams wrote.

In addition to the location change, the festival is now hosted over the Juneteenth holiday weekend opposed to the 2019 festival which was held over College Beach Weekend at the end of April. This move is intentional as Williams was an advocate for Juneteenth to become a state and national holiday.

On June 16, 2020, Williams joined Governor Ralph Northman in the announcement of Juneteenth as a state paid holiday delivering a speech about the importance of the holiday.

“This is a very special moment, very special,” Williams said. “This is a big display of progress, and I am grateful for Virginia and for us leading the way.”

Williams said this was the first step and he encouraged all Virginian corporations to give everyone paid holiday.

“Their lives matter, their descendants’ lives matter, Black lives matter in the eyes of the commonwealth,” Williams said. “I can’t say that it always has but finally we recognize that Black lives absolutely matter.”

The following year in 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill that made Juneteenth a federal holiday. To celebrate, Williams moved the Something in the Water festival dates to coincide with the holiday.

In a press release, Williams said he is bringing the festival “to the nation’s capital, on an important weekend in the country’s history, to recognize that something that has been flowing through the country’s soil for over 400 years.”

Instead of Virginia Beach, D.C. locals will receive the benefits of hosting the festival; however, Williams still offered exclusive presale tickets to Virginians and the festival is coordinating running buses from the Hampton Roads area to D.C. for $50 to $95.

In 2019, the festival sold around 35,000 tickets, but this year’s festival is expected to draw 50,000 according to Fox 5,a local D.C. television station.

This year's Something in the Water music festival features a long list of top performers, including Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle; Dave Matthews Band; Lil Baby; Lil Uzi Vert; Pusha T; Tyler, The Creator; Usher and more.

The festival kicks off today, Friday, and will conclude on Sunday, Juneteenth. For more information about Something in the Water visit somethinginthewater.com.