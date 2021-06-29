Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announces $190 million expansion to be completed in 2025, names architect chosen for project

“Contemporary art by its nature is very large and when we opened the McGlothlin Wing, we were only 10 years into the century,” Nyerges said.

With the addition of 11,000-12,000 square feet of new exhibition space for major special exhibitions, the museum will be able to close the three month gap between major exhibitions. Some major exhibitions will be able to overlap with the new space and the existing special exhibition space on the lower level.

“We will always have a main exhibition on view. This will boost tourism, attendance and the ability to have an even great variety of exhibitions than we currently have,” Nyerges said.

Without the 2010 expansion, none of this expansion and renovation would be possible, Nyerges said.

The 2010 expansion and creation of the McGlothin Wing created an “avalanche of gifts and expansion to the collection,” Nyerges said. “It proved the saying, ‘Build it and they will give.’”