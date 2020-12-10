Virginia Museum of History & Culture closing after the weekend until April 2021 for construction project

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard is closing the museum to the public starting Monday, Dec. 14 for its $30 million expansion and renovation project. The museum plans to remain closed to the public until early April 2021.
The renovation will bring a new entrance and great hall, a new café with indoor and outdoor seating, a second floor event terrace, a new immersive theater, new exhibition spaces, a new research library with a rare book and manuscript suite, and an expanded parking lot.
"Our work to reimagine your state history museum is gaining momentum by the day – running ahead of schedule in some areas. As such, we have selected Monday, Dec. 14, as the first day of our planned winter closure in order to expedite some of our most significant construction," Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the museum, said in a statement to the public. "[W]e are also mindful of surging COVID-19 cases regionally and dramatically-reduced visitation to the museum – both of which also informed our decision to move ahead more quickly with our work."
Online programming will continue at the museum, such as virtual gallery walks, talks with creators and educators, and the online shop will remain open to the public.
The museum broke ground for the expansion project in October. Several weeks later, the museum removed a large grove of 100-year magnolias lining Sheppard Street, much to the Museum District neighborhood's dismay. The museum said that the Southern magnolias have a typical life span of 80 to 120 years and that the trees were nearing the end of their life span. The museum plans to replace the trees with magnolias of the same variety. More than 40 trees have been ordered to be planted next year.
The museum is changing its layout, expanding the parking lot and moving its green space from the center of the parking lot to be adjacent to the museum. The new green space will have seating, lighting and landscaping and will feature a grand staircase leading up to the museum’s new second-story terrace.
The renovated museum will stay roughly the same size at 250,000-square-feet, but it will have many new features including an immersive theater where the floor will be a screen and a new exhibit space called “Our Commonwealth,” meant to be a companion to “The Story of Virginia” exhibit.
“Starting with our name change in 2018, we’ve been reinventing who we are and what we do,” Bosket said in September when announcing the expansion project. The museum originally began as a research library and study facility, but has changed over the years, especially in the last few decades, to become a museum for Virginia’s history. “It’s our goal to be a welcoming, community-centered cultural attraction — a place for all Virginians,” Bosket said.
