Virginia Museum of History & Culture closing after the weekend until April 2021 for construction project

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard is closing the museum to the public starting Monday, Dec. 14 for its $30 million expansion and renovation project. The museum plans to remain closed to the public until early April 2021.

The renovation will bring a new entrance and great hall, a new café with indoor and outdoor seating, a second floor event terrace, a new immersive theater, new exhibition spaces, a new research library with a rare book and manuscript suite, and an expanded parking lot.

"Our work to reimagine your state history museum is gaining momentum by the day – running ahead of schedule in some areas. As such, we have selected Monday, Dec. 14, as the first day of our planned winter closure in order to expedite some of our most significant construction," Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the museum, said in a statement to the public. "[W]e are also mindful of surging COVID-19 cases regionally and dramatically-reduced visitation to the museum – both of which also informed our decision to move ahead more quickly with our work."

Online programming will continue at the museum, such as virtual gallery walks, talks with creators and educators, and the online shop will remain open to the public.