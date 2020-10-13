Virginia Opera headed to Richmond's Agecroft Hall, American Civil War Museum & Underground Kitchen for pop-up performances

The Virginia Opera is headed this way for a series of pop-up performances at scenic outdoor venues around town, such as Agecroft Hall and the American Civil War Museum, for opera lovers to get their real-life opera fix.

While the Virginia Opera has delayed its main stage productions typically held at the Dominion Energy Center until February due to the coronavirus, they decided to host pop-up performances with four quarantined singers to keep the art and energy of opera alive.

"By taking opera out of the opera house and to the streets - even backyards and parking lots - we find we're able to meet folks where they are, offering these powerful voices and passionate storytellers as a source of comfort and consolation in unusual times," artistic director Adam Turner said.

First up, four singers -- Symone Harcum, soprano, Whitney Robinson, mezzo-soprano, Nicholas Martorano, baritone and Eric McConnell, bass-baritone -- will perform a free outdoor event at the American Civil War Museum at 480 Tredegar St., on Friday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the quartet will perform an outdoor program of arias on the terrace at Agecroft Hall, 4305 Sulgrave Road, at 4 p.m.; tickets are $5. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the performance.