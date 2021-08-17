Virginia Opera to kick off season at a new venue: Topgolf

According to Virginia Opera, this is the first time in the U.S. a touring opera will be performed at a golf range like Topgolf.

“If there was one silver lining to the ‘new normal’ COVID placed upon us, it motivated us to create new, and often surprisingly wonderful, ways to approach everything—including this unique venture,” Adam Turner, the opera’s artistic director, said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Virginia Opera has thought outside the box during the pandemic.

While their last mainstage production at the Dominion Energy Center was “Cinderella” in February 2020, they found other ways to keep opera alive.

Last year in the fall, Virginia Opera took to the streets for a series of pop-up performances at outdoor venues, such as Agecroft Hall and the American Civil War Museum. They also offered private curbside concerts that reached over 900 opera patrons.

In the spring of this year, Virginia Opera performed a free show of “Trouble in Tahiti” in socially distanced pods at Dogwood Dell. All free tickets were claimed within a few days.