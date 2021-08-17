Virginia Opera to kick off season at a new venue: Topgolf

Virginia Opera will kick off its new season at a unique and surprising venue – Topgolf.
“The myriad of restrictions surrounding COVID forced us to begin thinking out-of-the-box,” Peggy Kriha Dye, general director and CEO of Virginia Opera, said in a statement.
Virginia Opera will perform Wagner’s “Das Reingold” on Sept. 19 at Richmond’s Topgolf, a 55,000-square foot entertainment venue with climate controlled individual golf bays.
Interest is high for catching the opera at tee time. The 4:30 p.m. show is already sold out, with tickets still available for the 8 p.m.
“Back in our early planning stages for this production, we still weren’t seeing a well-defined end to mandated restrictions and realized we had to consider new ways to safely open up performances to our loyal audiences,” Dye said. “After numerous brainstorming sessions, we were driving down the highway when we spotted the facility’s huge nets and it hit us! Why not Topgolf!?
“It was the perfect outdoor venue choice—covered from the elements, comfortable seating, easy parking, accessible, serving delicious food and drinks, and their monitors in every bay even allow for the broadcasting of English surtitles. In so many ways it resembles the classic amphitheaters where many performing arts found their start,” she said.
According to Virginia Opera, this is the first time in the U.S. a touring opera will be performed at a golf range like Topgolf.
“If there was one silver lining to the ‘new normal’ COVID placed upon us, it motivated us to create new, and often surprisingly wonderful, ways to approach everything—including this unique venture,” Adam Turner, the opera’s artistic director, said in a statement.
This isn’t the first time Virginia Opera has thought outside the box during the pandemic.
While their last mainstage production at the Dominion Energy Center was “Cinderella” in February 2020, they found other ways to keep opera alive.
Last year in the fall, Virginia Opera took to the streets for a series of pop-up performances at outdoor venues, such as Agecroft Hall and the American Civil War Museum. They also offered private curbside concerts that reached over 900 opera patrons.
In the spring of this year, Virginia Opera performed a free show of “Trouble in Tahiti” in socially distanced pods at Dogwood Dell. All free tickets were claimed within a few days.
For the rest of the 2021-2022 season, Virginia Opera will return to the Dominion Energy Center for “La Bohème: Rodolfo Remembers” on Nov. 19 and 21, “Three Decembers” on Feb. 11 and 13, and “The Marriage of Figaro” on April 1 and 3.
“After being away from our audiences for so long we have found the demand for these performances is very high. Throughout the past year our patrons have been incredibly supportive, and now we think they are ready for some real live opera,” Virginia Opera’s Dye said. “Add to that the combination of Das Rheingold being a new work in our repertoire and the unique venue of Topgolf and we seem to have a winning combination.”
For more information, visit https://vaopera.org/ or call (866) 673-7282.
