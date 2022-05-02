Virginia Pride launches Pride events in June, VA Pridefest returns to Brown’s Island in September

Virginia Pride is launching a series of Endless Summer of Pride events starting June 1 this year, culminating with VA Pridefest on Sept. 24, held on Brown’s Island for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

June is national LGBTQ Pride month. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will raise the Pride flag and issue a Pride Month proclamation on June 1. Later in the month, GRTC will unveil its “Pride Bus” wrapped in LGBTQ pride colors to the public.

Many local businesses and spaces like Main Street Station and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's Conservatory will light up in Pride colors on June 1 to show their support.

“June 1 will kick-off what we expect to be the most coordinated series of observances of LGBTQ Pride Month the Richmond Region has ever seen,” James Millner at Virginia Pride said in a statement. “Nearly everywhere you turn, you’ll be reminded that it’s Pride Month."

There will be over 20 Endless Summer of Pride events, including the MonGays at the Byrd movie series, Pride Month Happy Hour at Common House, Hardywood Brewery’s annual “Love on Tap” event, and “Pride Night at the Diamond” with the Flying Squirrels.

VA Pridefest will return to Brown's Island on Sept. 24 for the first time in three years. It draws roughly 40,000 people every year for entertainment on two stages, as well as food and activities.

“We are gearing up for what we expect will be the biggest and best Pridefest ever,” Millner said. “We are making huge investments in the event to give the Richmond community the experience they deserve and that they’ve missed for three years.”

A full list of Endless Summer of Pride events and activities can be found at vapride.org/ESOP.