Virginia Rep cancels in-person holiday performances of 'Santa's Enchanted Workshop,' other holiday shows proceed with restrictions in place

The one-man show “The Santa Closet” from Richmond Triangle Players will continue its run through Dec. 19. The intimate show only allows for 27 seats in the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Ave.

For the first time since 1980, the Richmond Ballet is not hosting its much-beloved rendition of “The Nutcracker” due to concerns about COVID-19. “The Nutcracker” requires hundreds of dancers, students, musicians and backstage personnel to bring the performance to life.

“Their safety, as well as that of audience members, was the ballet’s first priority in making this difficult decision,” organizers said.

But the Richmond Ballet is offering, for the first time in its history, the option to stream a performance of “The Nutcracker” from now until Dec. 26. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at richmondballet.com/nutcracker.

GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, an outdoor light show, continues its run through the holidays, although crowds are limited to 250 at a time and tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks are required inside and out.

With the crowd size restrictions in place, many visitors are finding the parking to be easier and getting through the garden a more pleasurable experience, according to organizers.

Many popular nights have already sold out. The garden encourages guests who want to attend to book their reservations now. Prices for GardenFest of Lights will go up to $18 per person during its peak season Dec. 18 to Jan. 3.