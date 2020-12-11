Virginia Rep cancels in-person holiday performances of 'Santa's Enchanted Workshop,' other holiday shows proceed with restrictions in place

Gov. Ralph Northam’s new restrictions haven’t changed anything for entertainment venues. But the rise in COVID-19 cases is causing concern for some operators.
Virginia Repertory Theatre was set to host its first in-person live performance this weekend since the spring shutdown with “Santa’s Enchanted Workshop.” The theater company had planned several new guidelines for the safety of the audience, including capping capacity at 25% and requiring masks during each performance.
But a few days before “Santa’s Enchanted Workshop” was set to hit the stage, the theater company decided to pull the plug.
“The Richmond area is seeing a surge in COVID cases in December, and for the health and safety of our patrons, cast, crew and staff, we have decided to offer only our on demand video of Santa’s Enchanted Workshop,” Phil Whiteway, managing director, said in a statement.
Patrons who bought tickets may exchange them for the on-demand version or arrange for a credit or refund. The on-demand version of “Santa’s Enchanted Workshop” costs $14.
Virginia Rep is also offering virtual visits with Santa from the show, played by Black actor William Anderson. More information is at https://va-rep.org/.
The Richmond Symphony continues to host its regular holiday performances, although on a much-reduced scale. In-person seating has been reduced from 1,800 seats to fewer than 400 to allow for social distancing. The symphony has also been offering livestream options. The symphony will perform one more in-person concert this Saturday with “A Baroque Holiday,” before taking a break over the holidays and returning for a performance on Jan. 2.
The one-man show “The Santa Closet” from Richmond Triangle Players will continue its run through Dec. 19. The intimate show only allows for 27 seats in the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Ave.
For the first time since 1980, the Richmond Ballet is not hosting its much-beloved rendition of “The Nutcracker” due to concerns about COVID-19. “The Nutcracker” requires hundreds of dancers, students, musicians and backstage personnel to bring the performance to life.
“Their safety, as well as that of audience members, was the ballet’s first priority in making this difficult decision,” organizers said.
But the Richmond Ballet is offering, for the first time in its history, the option to stream a performance of “The Nutcracker” from now until Dec. 26. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at richmondballet.com/nutcracker.
GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, an outdoor light show, continues its run through the holidays, although crowds are limited to 250 at a time and tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks are required inside and out.
With the crowd size restrictions in place, many visitors are finding the parking to be easier and getting through the garden a more pleasurable experience, according to organizers.
Many popular nights have already sold out. The garden encourages guests who want to attend to book their reservations now. Prices for GardenFest of Lights will go up to $18 per person during its peak season Dec. 18 to Jan. 3.
