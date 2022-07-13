Virginia Repertory Theatre announces 70th anniversary season

Virginia Repertory Theatre has announced its 70th anniversary season featuring a mix of dramas, comedies and musicals at the November Theatre and the Hanover Tavern.

Virginia Rep, a non-profit professional theatre company, was founded in Hanover County in 1953. To honor its anniversary, the Hanover season will return to its original name – the Barksdale Season at Hanover Tavern.

For its Signature Season at the November Theatre at 114 W. Broad St., Virginia Rep will present the comedy “Chicken & Biscuits” fresh off Broadway from Sept. 29-Oct. 30, the Jane Austen-themed “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Nov. 25- Jan. 1, 2023, a world premiere from Bo Wilson of “After December” from March 2-26, 2023, and “The Will Rogers Follies” from Jun. 22 - Aug. 6, 2023.

The Barksdale Season at Hanover Tavern at 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover will feature “Steel Magnolias” from Oct. 14-Nov.13, “A Broadway Christmas” musical from Dec. 2-Jan. 1, 2023, and the musical revue “Oil City Symphony” from Mar. 24-Apr. 30, 2023.

Earlier this year, Virginia Rep announced three new artistic directors - Desirée Roots, Todd D. Norris and Rick Hammerly - to lead the professional theater company. The directors were selected to focus on community, education and programming. Phil Whiteway continues to serve as managing director.

The Family Theatre Season will be announced this fall along with a new location. The Children’s Theatre moved out of Willow Lawn in 2021.