Virginia Repertory Theatre is back with in-person performances of 'Harriet Tubman'

Virginia Repertory Theatre will be hosting its first in-person performance since the coronavirus shuttered theater doors everywhere in March.

“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” a performance developed in-house, will be staged with social distance protocols in place starting this Saturday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 11.

Over the summer, Virginia Rep staged a few performances of "Harriet Tubman" outdoors at Henrico County parks. Those performances did well, drawing over 100 to almost 200 visitors with people seated socially-distanced in pods on picnic blankets, said Phil Whiteway, managing director.

"That experience said to us: People want to venture out, keep their distance and still enjoy live theater," Whiteway said.

Originally, Virginia Rep wasn't planning on hosting any in-person indoor performances this fall, but after the success of "Harriet" over the summer, they changed their minds. Whiteway said that they decided to host small in-person performances to "test" and see if there's interest and if visitors feel safe returning to the theater.

Seating will be socially-distanced at less than 25% capacity of the theater, with 121 out of 553 seats available for each performance.