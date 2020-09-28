Virginia Repertory Theatre is back with in-person performances of 'Harriet Tubman'

Virginia Repertory Theatre will be hosting its first in-person performance since the coronavirus shuttered theater doors everywhere in March.
“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” a performance developed in-house, will be staged with social distance protocols in place starting this Saturday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 11.
Over the summer, Virginia Rep staged a few performances of "Harriet Tubman" outdoors at Henrico County parks. Those performances did well, drawing over 100 to almost 200 visitors with people seated socially-distanced in pods on picnic blankets, said Phil Whiteway, managing director.
"That experience said to us: People want to venture out, keep their distance and still enjoy live theater," Whiteway said.
Originally, Virginia Rep wasn't planning on hosting any in-person indoor performances this fall, but after the success of "Harriet" over the summer, they changed their minds. Whiteway said that they decided to host small in-person performances to "test" and see if there's interest and if visitors feel safe returning to the theater.
Seating will be socially-distanced at less than 25% capacity of the theater, with 121 out of 553 seats available for each performance.
Based on Harriet Tubman’s life, the play features a small cast of five and was originally written by a local playwright, Douglas Jones. The performances are at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and will only last one hour with no intermission.
To cope with the coronavirus, the theater recently installed a new air filtration systems that will replace 100% of the air in the theater and sterilize it every night. All surfaces will be hand disinfected between shows. Other safety protocols include mandatory face masks, touchless ticketing and playbills, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the lobby. On-demand, streaming performances will also be offered.
Whiteway described the small production as "dipping our toe" in the in-person pandemic theater experience. If it goes well, they may announce more in-person performances in the winter or spring.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran