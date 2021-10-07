Virginia Rep's Children’s Theatre has left Willow Lawn

The Children’s Theatre has left its location at Willow Lawn and is looking for a new one.

“Our lease was coming to an end, the rent was going up quite a bit — almost 2½ times what we were currently paying — and we realized this was not going to be economically tenable,” said Phil Whiteway, managing director of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, the parent company of the Children’s Theatre.

For 25 years, Virginia Rep had a home at Willow Lawn in Henrico County, starting with the Barksdale Theatre in 1996. In 2012, Barksdale Theatre and Theatre IV merged to become Virginia Repertory Theatre, and Willow Lawn became home to the Children’s Theatre.

Over the years, the Willow Lawn theater staged 139 shows.

“We’ve had amazing shows where actors poured their hearts and souls out,” Whiteway said. “It was a great space and a terrific location for the theater, and we will definitely miss it.”

The last show at the Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn was pre-pandemic: “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” closed March 1, 2020. The theater has been dark ever since. With an approved vaccine still unavailable for children younger than 12, the Children’s Theatre wasn’t able to reopen to host camps or performances.