Virginia Rep's The Children’s Theatre has left Willow Lawn

The Children’s Theatre has left its location at Willow Lawn and is looking for a new one.
“Our lease was coming to an end, the rent was going up quite a bit – almost 2 and a half times what we were currently paying – and we realized this was not going to be economically tenable,” Phil Whiteway, managing director of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, parent company of the Children’s Theatre, said.
For over 25 years, Virginia Rep has had a home at Willow Lawn, starting with the Barksdale Theatre in 1996. In 2012, Barksdale Theatre and Theatre IV merged to become Virginia Repertory Theatre and Willow Lawn became home to the Children’s Theatre.
Over the years, the Willow Lawn theater has staged 139 shows.
“We’ve had amazing shows where actors poured their hearts and souls out,” Whiteway said. “It was a great space and a terrific location for the theater and we will definitely miss it.”
The last show at the Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn was pre-pandemic with “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” which closed March 1, 2020. The theater has been dark ever since. With an approved vaccine still unavailable for children under age 12, the Children’s Theatre hasn’t been able to reopen to host any camps or performances.
“The very reason we’re here is to serve families and children. And that’s the only demographic that can’t get vaccinated. We can’t do anything safely for kids. It was time to get out,” Whiteway said.
Calls to Maryland-based Federal Realty Investment Trust, owner of Willow Lawn, were not immediately returned.
Virginia Rep is currently looking for a new home for the Children’s Theatre.
“We expect to make an announcement soon about relocating all of our children's, family and school programs in a new-to-us home. Our hope is that camps, tour, children’s shows, story drama and the departments that support those programs will finally all be located together,” the organization said in an emailed statement to its subscribers.
After being closed for much of the pandemic, Virginia Rep re-opened its doors at the November Theatre in July for “Ella and Her Fella Frank.” During its 9-week run, the show drew more than 5,800 patrons, which is a little less than a typical season, but a good turnout, according to Whiteway.
“I take that number as a signal that people are really anxious to get out in a safe manner and return to the theater,” Whiteway said. All patrons had to show proof of vaccination and seats were spread out for social distancing.
Earlier this year, Virginia Rep received a Shuttered Venue Operators grant for $1.4 million. “It’s very helpful. It’s allowing us to plan what we can do safely and will support operations that will be in the red as we continue to ramp up,” Whiteway said.
Virginia Rep employs 37 full-time employees, 10 part-time staff, plus production hires.
This year, Virginia Rep will perform six productions at the November Theatre and is gearing up for "Pipeline," its next performance about race and education, that will open next Friday and run through Nov. 7. Three performances are planned for the Cadence Theatre Company in the Theatre Gym space and it’s undecided whether performances will be held at the Hanover Tavern.
Virginia Rep had hoped to host a large, going-away party for the Children’s Theatre, but with the pandemic still a threat, they decided to go the digital route. They are inviting patrons to share their memories of the theater in a self-taped video phone message or via email, which can be sent to lnance@virginiarep.org.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran