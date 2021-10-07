Virginia Rep's The Children’s Theatre has left Willow Lawn

The Children’s Theatre has left its location at Willow Lawn and is looking for a new one.

“Our lease was coming to an end, the rent was going up quite a bit – almost 2 and a half times what we were currently paying – and we realized this was not going to be economically tenable,” Phil Whiteway, managing director of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, parent company of the Children’s Theatre, said.

For over 25 years, Virginia Rep has had a home at Willow Lawn, starting with the Barksdale Theatre in 1996. In 2012, Barksdale Theatre and Theatre IV merged to become Virginia Repertory Theatre and Willow Lawn became home to the Children’s Theatre.

Over the years, the Willow Lawn theater has staged 139 shows.

“We’ve had amazing shows where actors poured their hearts and souls out,” Whiteway said. “It was a great space and a terrific location for the theater and we will definitely miss it.”

The last show at the Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn was pre-pandemic with “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” which closed March 1, 2020. The theater has been dark ever since. With an approved vaccine still unavailable for children under age 12, the Children’s Theatre hasn’t been able to reopen to host any camps or performances.