Virtual Richmond Folk Festival is this weekend; find out when, where to tune, stream and listen in

During a normal year, everybody would be heading out for the Richmond Folk Festival this weekend: lacing up their walking shoes, planning out their schedule and getting ready for a few days of free music on Richmond's riverfront.

The coronavirus put a stop to that this year, but virtually, the show is just getting started.

"While this weekend won’t be the same as years past, we are thrilled to present an incredible festival experience for all to enjoy. We can't celebrate together in person, but the show will go on," Stephen Lecky, festival director, said in a social media post.

On Friday, listeners can tune in to VPM Music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to hear favorites from past festivals such as Irish music from The Alt, gospel from Maggie Ingram & the Ingramettes and Bombino's Tuareg guitar.

On Saturday, listeners can tune in to VPM from noon to 6 p.m. to hear Gypsy jazz from Lulo Reinhardt & Daniel Stelter, boogie-woogie piano from Marcia Ball and Québécois from Le Vent du Nord, just to name a few.