Virtual Richmond Folk Festival is this weekend; find out when, where to tune, stream and listen in

During a normal year, everybody would be heading out for the Richmond Folk Festival this weekend: lacing up their walking shoes, planning out their schedule and getting ready for a few days of free music on Richmond's riverfront.
The coronavirus put a stop to that this year, but virtually, the show is just getting started.
"While this weekend won’t be the same as years past, we are thrilled to present an incredible festival experience for all to enjoy. We can't celebrate together in person, but the show will go on," Stephen Lecky, festival director, said in a social media post.
On Friday, listeners can tune in to VPM Music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to hear favorites from past festivals such as Irish music from The Alt, gospel from Maggie Ingram & the Ingramettes and Bombino's Tuareg guitar.
On Saturday, listeners can tune in to VPM from noon to 6 p.m. to hear Gypsy jazz from Lulo Reinhardt & Daniel Stelter, boogie-woogie piano from Marcia Ball and Québécois from Le Vent du Nord, just to name a few.
Also on Saturday night, viewers can tune in to VPM Plus on TV to watch a new two-part program featuring Virginia artists called All Together Now from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Filmed at Richmond's Spacebomb Studios, viewers can watch local band Butcher Brown, fresh off creating the new Monday Night football song, perform with J. Plunky Branch, plus performances from Cora Harvey Armstrong, Jared Pool & Friends, and Kadencia. The program also features past performances from the festival. The two-part series continues on Sunday on VPM Plus from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. as well.
On Sunday, listeners can tune in to VPM from noon to 6 p.m. to hear bluegrass from Dale Ann Bradley, klezmer from Ahava Raba and reggae from Clinton Feron.
For family activities, fans can pick up a Folk Festival bag hat kit in advance at the Children’s Museum’s downtown location, 2626 W. Broad Street, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
You can also get outside and participate in a scavenger hunt along the riverfront or paint a rock and place it in the 100 foot art installation on Brown’s Island.
Livestreams featuring 16 brand new performances such as Eileen Ivers on the Irish fiddle or a cooking demo how to make fried dried apple pies will also be provided throughout the weekend at RichmondFolkFestival.org, the Richmond Folk Festival’s Facebook page, and the Richmond Folk Festival's YouTube. Check the Folk Festival's website for the livestream schedule.
