Vote for your favorite RVA musician to win inaugural $1,000 Newlin Music Prize

There's a new music prize in town to recognize the the best album from Richmond-area musicians. The Newlin Music Prize carries a $1,000 cash prize and voting is open through Friday at newlinmusicprize.com.

The award is named after Dika Newlin, a VCU professor and music performer who died in 2006. The goal of the award is to raise awareness of the diverse music scene in Richmond and to encourage more great music from the area, according to a statement from the non-profit.

This years' inaugural shortlist includes 20 local acts. Nominees are:

Abby Huston, Angélica Garcia, Ant The Symbol, Big Fundamental, Book Of Wyrms, Caro, DJ Harrison, Frames, Giant, Gnawing, Illa Styles, Jewell Booker, Junnie Mac x NameBrand, Matthew E. White, McKinley Dixon, Prabir Trio, Tennishu, Terminal Bliss, Tiara and Andrew and WKNDR.

The cash prize will go to future recordings and performances.

Public voting is open until Friday at newlinmusicprize.com.

The winner will be revealed on March 7.