A free walking tour on Saturday will examine the importance of the historic Ashland Trolley Line and its lasting impact on the Richmond area.
The 90-minute tour will feature local historians and experts and will begin at 9 a.m. at the L. Douglas Wilder Library & Learning Resource Center at Virginia Union University. On-campus parking is available by the library or the Perkins Living and Learning Center. VUU is also accessible by GRTC bus route 1 Chamberlayne/Downtown.
The Ashland Trolley Line was a 14.8-mile-long streetcar line that connected Richmond to Ashland from 1907 to 1938. It played a major role in the development of the communities between the depots in Richmond and Ashland.