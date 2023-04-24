A free walking tour on Saturday will examine the importance of the historic Ashland Trolley Line and its lasting impact on the Richmond area.

The 90-minute tour will feature local historians and experts and will begin at 9 a.m. at the L. Douglas Wilder Library & Learning Resource Center at Virginia Union University. On-campus parking is available by the library or the Perkins Living and Learning Center. VUU is also accessible by GRTC bus route 1 Chamberlayne/Downtown.

Registration is encouraged at eventbrite.com.

The Ashland Trolley Line was a 14.8-mile-long streetcar line that connected Richmond to Ashland from 1907 to 1938. It played a major role in the development of the communities between the depots in Richmond and Ashland.

The corridor represents a significant portion of the in-the-works Fall Line Trail, a multi-use trail stretching from Ashland to Petersburg.

Richmond spring festivals: Arts in the Park, Dominion Riverrock & Richmond Greek Festival Something in the Water Blues & Brews in the Bottom Arts in the Park ¿Qué Pasa? Festival Dominion Energy Riverrock Lebanese Food Festival Richmond Greek Festival