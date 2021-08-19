WATCH NOW: Baby orangutan named Taavi born at Metro Richmond Zoo

In honor of International Orangutan Day, the Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the birth of a male orangutan named Taavi.

Taavi was born to first-time parents Farley and Zoe on March 2. After being neglected by his mother, Taavi is being hand-raised by animal care specialists.

“He’s incredible, just adorable,” said Jim Andelin, director of the zoo in Chesterfield County.

Zoe failed to show maternal instincts and would not nurse her baby, according to Andelin. She held Taavi in her palm far away from herself instead of holding him close to her body to develop a bond.

One of Zoe’s caretakers tried to teach her how to hold and nurse a baby by demonstrating with a doll, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Zoo staff had to intervene. Zookeepers made several attempts to reintroduce Taavi to his mother, but all were unsuccessful.

The animal care team at the zoo has been hand-raising him since then. Taavi is receiving around-the-clock care by zoo staff. As a newborn, Taavi was fed a bottle every two hours. As he has gotten older, the interval between his feedings and the amount of formula has increased.

Taavi is now 5 months old and weighs 10 pounds. He is starting to eat some solid foods in addition to his regular bottles.