WATCH NOW: Baby orangutan named Taavi born at Metro Richmond Zoo

In honor of International Orangutan Day, the Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the birth of a male orangutan named Taavi.
Taavi was born to first-time parents Farley and Zoe on March 2. After being neglected by his mother, Taavi is being hand-raised by animal care specialists.
“He’s incredible, just adorable,” said Jim Andelin, director of the zoo in Chesterfield County.
Zoe failed to show maternal instincts and would not nurse her baby, according to Andelin. She held Taavi in her palm far away from herself instead of holding him close to her body to develop a bond.
One of Zoe’s caretakers tried to teach her how to hold and nurse a baby by demonstrating with a doll, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Zoo staff had to intervene. Zookeepers made several attempts to reintroduce Taavi to his mother, but all were unsuccessful.
The animal care team at the zoo has been hand-raising him since then. Taavi is receiving around-the-clock care by zoo staff. As a newborn, Taavi was fed a bottle every two hours. As he has gotten older, the interval between his feedings and the amount of formula has increased.
Taavi is now 5 months old and weighs 10 pounds. He is starting to eat some solid foods in addition to his regular bottles.
The goal is to introduce Taavi to another orangutan to be his surrogate mother. Tasha, an experienced mother at the zoo, is the main candidate to be his surrogate.
“We’re anxious to get him with a surrogate mom so that he can be with his own kind. That’s where he belongs,” Andelin said.
The zoo’s staff is hoping to introduce Taavi to Tasha within the next month when he no longer needs feedings throughout the night.
“We’re going to train the mom to bring him up to the fence and we’ll feed him through the fence. Then he can be with her all day,” Andelin said.
Taavi means “adored” in Hebrew and Finnish, according to Andelin.
Currently, Taavi receives care behind the scenes at the zoo and is not on exhibit.
Taavi is the first baby orangutan born at the Metro Richmond Zoo in six years. Only three baby orangutans have been born at the Metro Richmond Zoo ever.
The orangutan is an endangered species native to Borneo and Sumatra. Adults can grow up to 350 pounds. They have become an endangered species due to poaching and deforestation.
More information on Taavi and the zoo can be found at metrorichmondzoo.com.
