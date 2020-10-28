WATCH NOW: Candy chutes, haunted drive-thrus or skipping: How Richmonders are adapting for Halloween 2020

The event was such a hit that owner Dorian Hadad said that she had to turn away 700 or more cars. And she caught some flack from her neighbors for traffic back-ups and on social media from people who had long waits and were then turned away.

“This is the first year we’ve ever done this,” Hadad said. She said she thinks people turned out in droves because of the concept — it’s a haunted house-type experience where people can stay safely in their cars — and because it costs $10 per car. Other haunted houses in the area cost $20 per person.

Haunted Road will return to Hadad’s Lake this Friday and Saturday from 7:15 to 10 p.m., cash only, although Hadad worries that she will again have to turn away hundreds of cars.

Other popular Halloween events have been canceled around the city, such as Halloween on Hanover and the Oregon Hill Halloween Parade, due to concerns about COVID-19.

Still, many people are embracing the pandemic side of the holiday either with decorations or with their costumes. Midlothian’s Lisa Flannery is decorating her yard as a “radioactive waste site catastrophe.”