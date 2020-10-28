WATCH NOW: Candy chutes, haunted drive-thrus or skipping: How Richmonders are adapting for Halloween 2020

Parents are faced with a big question this week: Should they let their kids trick-or-treat during the coronavirus pandemic?
Experts have warned that traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating can be dangerous because of COVID-19, and many people are taking a creative approach to Halloween to encourage social distancing and offer touch-free treats.
In one Bon Air neighborhood, homeowners are embracing the “trick-or-treat candy chute.” It’s a 6-foot piece of PVC pipe that homeowners can attach to their front porch or railing, load up, and use to safely deliver candy to all the little ghouls and goblins trick-or-treating in their neighborhood.
The trend started popping up on social media and has caught on across the country.
“A lot of things we all look forward to have gone by the wayside this year. We wanted to make sure the kids in our neighborhood and who visit on Halloween have something fun to look forward to,” said Shaun Aigner-Lee, a board member at Brookwood Estates in Bon Air.
Now, they’re going to have a candy chute contest in their neighborhood. Twenty houses will be decorating their candy chutes and 10 other houses will be setting up tables at the end of their driveway for trick-or-treaters. Everyone will be encouraged to wear masks and social distance, Aigner-Lee added.
Trick-or-treat tables, wrapped goodie bags and candy chutes are just a few of the changes people will see this Halloween.
“We aren’t going trick-or-treating this year. We’re sad about it, but it isn’t worth the risk to us,” said Ashlie Willis Buell of Short Pump. She has two young children: a 1-year-old and a 3-year old.
Instead, Buell will be putting individually wrapped treat bags at the end of her driveway to avoid cross-contamination from a shared bucket and to prevent having people cluster on her porch.
Her kids will be dressing up — as Elsa from “Frozen” and a cat — for a glow-in-the dark candy hunt in their yard.
At a briefing Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam reminded Virginians to be mindful of the pandemic while celebrating the holiday.
“With Halloween this weekend, I want to remind everyone to please take precautions and make good choices. Some favorite Halloween activities are not cut out for social distancing. Big crowds are a bad idea,” Northam said.
Roughly 12% of U.S. households will go trick-or-treating this year, compared with 24% last year, according to a new survey from NORC at the University of Chicago. About 25% of families plan to give out candy this year, down from 38% last year. Overall, there is a 32% increase in people who will not celebrate Halloween compared with last year due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“This year is all about making adjustments and having a good attitude,” said Jenn Hart of Mechanicsville. She has two children, ages 14 and 11, who wanted to trick-or-treat, but because she’s taking immunosuppressants and one of her kids’ grandparents is recovering from cancer, they decided to skip it this year.
“I think the risk doesn’t outweigh the rewards,” Hart said of trick-or-treating. “They will have a tiny sleepover, one friend each, and we’re going to have fun Halloween food and games.”
New Halloween events that embrace socially distanced scares are also popping up at local businesses.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash at 7048 Forest Hill Ave. started a drive-thru “haunted car wash” last weekend that was a huge success.
Creepy clowns and costumed figures danced around the car wash, which was decked out in green lights and fog. This weekend, the haunted car wash will return on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. for $16 per car. They’re hoping to break their record and see 1,500 cars in one day.
Hadad’s Lake, a seasonal swimming lake at 7900 Osbourne Turnpike in Henrico County, turned its sprawling grounds into a haunted drive-thru called Haunted Road last weekend, with the help of the haunted attraction Dead City Lodge.
The pop-up haunted attraction was a surprise hit for the owners of Hadad’s Lake and visitors. On Saturday night, more than 750 cars drove through Haunted Road for skits and jump scares from the crew of Dead City Lodge.
The event was such a hit that owner Dorian Hadad said that she had to turn away 700 or more cars. And she caught some flack from her neighbors for traffic back-ups and on social media from people who had long waits and were then turned away.
“This is the first year we’ve ever done this,” Hadad said. She said she thinks people turned out in droves because of the concept — it’s a haunted house-type experience where people can stay safely in their cars — and because it costs $10 per car. Other haunted houses in the area cost $20 per person.
Haunted Road will return to Hadad’s Lake this Friday and Saturday from 7:15 to 10 p.m., cash only, although Hadad worries that she will again have to turn away hundreds of cars.
Other popular Halloween events have been canceled around the city, such as Halloween on Hanover and the Oregon Hill Halloween Parade, due to concerns about COVID-19.
Still, many people are embracing the pandemic side of the holiday either with decorations or with their costumes. Midlothian’s Lisa Flannery is decorating her yard as a “radioactive waste site catastrophe.”
“It’s fitting that we will wear respirator masks and rubber gloves for our costumes,” she said. Trick-or-treaters are welcome, she said, but masks and social distancing are required.
Others will be turning off their porch lights on Saturday night.
“I just feel like there’s no real good way to make it entirely safe,” said Rainey Niklawski, also of Midlothian. She said she plans to block off her front porch with yellow caution tape and stay in with her kids, ages 11 and 12, to watch a scary move. “I feel like it’s better for our family to stick together and do something different and fun.”
