WATCH NOW: Every night, this Richmond dog greets his owner by leaping into his arms - and a video of the pair has gone viral

After a long day of work, Richmonder Nick Kime comes home to a running, panting 6-year-old golden retriever — one who bounces into his arms, wiggling with excitement each and every day.

Video of Kime’s dog, Riley, jumping into his arms made waves after The Dodo, a website dedicated to animal stories, posted it to its Facebook page in late October. Now, the video has amassed over 1 million views and shots of Riley’s trick have gone viral.

“A lot of people think that was trained but honestly, the second he was old enough and big enough to spring and jump that high, he started doing it on his own,” Kime said.

Staffers at The Dodo reached out to Kime after seeing videos on Riley’s own Instagram account. The website created its video collage with various videos from there.