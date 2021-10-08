WATCH NOW: Opioids, Virginia and ‘Dopesick’: how the filming of the Hulu series came to town

“When I was younger, growing up, it was very common to be around somebody who was taking an opioid. It was everywhere. Because it was pharmaceutical and prescribed by a doctor [it was more accepted]. These are not the same people who would have done a line of heroin,” Sarsgaard said. “I’m not someone who hung out with drug addicts. And yet, of course I was. We just didn’t think of it the same way.”

Will Poulter, a British actor who plays a Purdue sales rep in the series, said, “I think everyone in America is only a few degrees away from someone who has been affected by Oxycontin.”

In 2019, an estimated 10.1 million people misused opioids according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The stigma [of drug addiction] is such a big part of why we as a society haven’t addressed addiction very well. I think a show like this, with the power of television, will offer a deep dive into how this epidemic came about and will finally make people understand [this tragedy],” Macy added.

“Dopesick” highlights how Purdue Pharma used Virginia as a testing ground for Oxycontin, targeting mining communities with physical labor where injuries occur more often, leading to the need for pain management.