WATCH NOW: Virginia Museum of History & Culture to begin $30 million renovation, adding new café, theater and green space

The new entry will create a great hall that will be “bright, open and airy and a great place for community gatherings, like our Fourth of July celebration,” Bosket said.

The renovated entrance will be located in the same place it is now: on the Sheppard Street side of the museum. But the design will raise the ceiling, adding a second story atrium and a bank of windows.

“Our building can be a little daunting from the outside. It has lots of stone and not many windows” Bosket said. The plan is to “open up” the space: adding windows and a first-floor terrace that will sweep down to an expanded outdoor green space.

The existing green lawn will be moved adjacent to the building, but it will be enlarged and remain open to the neighborhood for picnics and public use, as well as an event space.

The museum will stay roughly the same size at 250,000-square-feet, but it will have many new features including an immersive theater where the floor will be a screen and a new exhibit space called “Our Commonwealth,” meant to be a companion to “The Story of Virginia” exhibit.