'We need to do what we can to help those who need help': Rhonda Harmon is the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother

The Christmas tree was up in mid October, and the yards of carefully crafted garland swirled around the curved staircase banisters, lined the fireplace mantle and rested on tables around candlesticks and ceramic angels. Normally when the tree goes up - which is after Thanksgiving - Rhonda Harmon turns on the music of Kenny G and takes turns dancing with each of her four children.
It's something she's done with them for as long as she can remember, and even though they're now ages 16 to 23, she looks forward to those few minutes with her not-so-little babies each holiday season.
Though the tree is already up, the rest of the house needs its holiday sparkle so when that happens, the dances will come.
Harmon is the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother.
Started in 1935, the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund is organized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. It evolved from The Richmond News Leader's Empty Stocking Fund and the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Good Fellow Club. The Times-Dispatch sponsors the program and absorbs nearly all its administrative costs. The program provides food and gifts for children and families, primarily through a $150,000 grant to the Salvation Army Central Virginia's Christmas Assistance program.
It's a fitting venture for a woman who lights up when the holidays roll around. Traditions are big in her family, she said last month while sitting in her Manakin Sabot living room. Behind her, the Christmas tree loomed with twinkling lights and shiny ornaments.
Those traditions start with the smoked turkey she orders every year for Thanksgiving from her native Texas, and the famous Oreo cheesecakes she makes for friends and family. She prepares holiday dinners most years for members of her church who may not have a place to go for the holidays, sometimes upwards of 60 or 70 people. Christmas Eves are often spent in Carytown with a family dinner at Galaxy Diner and then a showing of "It's a Wonderful Life" at the Byrd Theatre. On Christmas mornings Harmon's husband, Jonathan Harmon, reads the story of Christmas from the Bible - the true meaning of Christmas, she said - to the whole family before their children are allowed to open gifts.
"Christmas is very special to me," she said, though for all the happiness that swells around her family, she knows the rosy glow of the holidays doesn't extend to everyone. Particularly this year, she said, there are a lot people who will feel the sting of hardships much more intensely than in the past.
"This is a difficult year," Harmon said softly, noting that the lingering effects of COVID-19 have exacerbated unemployment, food insecurity - particularly for children who rely on school meals - and those suffering from mental health issues.
For people already going through hard times, "what happens at Christmas is, it's gets worse," she said. "Theoretically everyone is supposed to be happy at Christmas so when you're not happy, it magnifies how unhappy you are."
Life lessons have taught her to be thankful.
Growing up, hers was not a wealthy family, Harmon recalled, but what she "inherited" from her mother, especially, was "having a heart for people."
"We didn't have a lot of Christmas decorations but I always had Christmas gifts and we always had Christmas dinner, enough for us and other people," Harmon said, explaining that her mother started the tradition she now follows of inviting people for holiday meals who didn't have family or anyone else nearby.
She also leans on her Christian faith, she said, by following God's word and being a blessing in someone's life whenever she can.
"We need to do what we can to help those who need help," she said, adding that when asked about being this year's Christmas Mother, Harmon said she felt a responsibility to call on others to do the same.
This year's Christmas Mother Fund includes friendly competitions between long-standing rival colleges and universities - all for a good cause.
Between now and Dec. 31, donors can show their school spirit by making donations to the Christmas Mother Fund and naming their school. A weekly scoreboard will run on page A2 of the Sunday Times-Dispatch. The rivalries include VCU and UR; UVA and Virginia Tech; Randolph-Macon College and Hampden-Sydney College; VSU and VUU, William & Mary and James Madison University; Army and Navy; and Duke University vs. University of North Carolina.
The winner in each category will be recognized in January and the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund will donate to Feed More in the name of the respective school's Richmond-area alumni association.
Additionally, Harmon said she's working with charitable organizations that will provide coats and jackets for those in need, as well as shoes for children.
"Many people who were weren’t in need [prior to the pandemic] now are," she said. But "there are people who are doing well...who haven't lost their jobs, who can help other people."
Hanover County resident Temi Olusina feels blessed to call Harmon a friend. Theirs is a friendship that started at church more than 20 years ago and as Olusina is from Nigeria, she's been one of the many people who've been invited to Harmon's home for a holiday meal over the years. In fact, Olusina said Harmon's generosity extended to her sister and the woman's family, too, when they needed a place to go for the holidays.
"She has a big heart for the Lord, she loves people," Olusina said. "She's always ready to lend a helping hand, a hug, and always opening her home" to those who need something, whether it's for happy occasions like bridal showers, or when people are going through hard times.
"She's a person of integrity - someone you can trust your life with," Olusina said, adding that when she heard Harmon was named this year's Christmas Mother, it seemed only natural.
"She's the perfect person to do it."
