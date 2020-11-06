'We need to do what we can to help those who need help': Rhonda Harmon is the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother

Those traditions start with the smoked turkey she orders every year for Thanksgiving from her native Texas, and the famous Oreo cheesecakes she makes for friends and family. She prepares holiday dinners most years for members of her church who may not have a place to go for the holidays, sometimes upwards of 60 or 70 people. Christmas Eves are often spent in Carytown with a family dinner at Galaxy Diner and then a showing of "It's a Wonderful Life" at the Byrd Theatre. On Christmas mornings Harmon's husband, Jonathan Harmon, reads the story of Christmas from the Bible - the true meaning of Christmas, she said - to the whole family before their children are allowed to open gifts.

"Christmas is very special to me," she said, though for all the happiness that swells around her family, she knows the rosy glow of the holidays doesn't extend to everyone. Particularly this year, she said, there are a lot people who will feel the sting of hardships much more intensely than in the past.

"This is a difficult year," Harmon said softly, noting that the lingering effects of COVID-19 have exacerbated unemployment, food insecurity - particularly for children who rely on school meals - and those suffering from mental health issues.