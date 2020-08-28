'We’re creative people': The show will go on – with masks! Richmond fall arts will happen, safely, even in a pandemic

“I thought and thought and listened to the experts. I felt like we needed to figure out a way to do what we can, safely, in this new environment,” Winslett said.

She decided to completely revamp the Studio Series program so that the Ballet could host in-person performances but on a smaller scale. Seating has been reduced from 250 to 70; patrons will wear masks and dancers will wear masks too.

“It’s not as hard as I thought it would be,” dancer Cody Beaton said. “You get used to dancing in a mask.”

She will be performing a duet with her husband, fellow company dancer Trevor Davis. Winslett designed the performances so that dancers will only perform with their spouses or roommates, all other dancers will perform solos or not touch.

Before the dancers returned for rehearsal, everyone, including the instructors, quarantined for two weeks. They were tested and signed agreements about behavior outside of the studio for the duration of the season.

Even the rehearsals changed, in a way.