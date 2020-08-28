'We’re creative people': The show will go on – with masks! Richmond fall arts will happen, safely, even in a pandemic

The coronavirus has not been easy on the arts in Richmond.
Theaters and music venues went dark in March, their revenue streams evaporated and no one knew when they’d reopen.
But now, the fall brings a glimmer of hope with several Richmond-area arts organizations staging a comeback starting in September.
Get ready for outdoor rock concerts with pod-seating, intimate performances by Richmond Ballet dancers in masks, curbside concerts from Virginia Opera and the Richmond Symphony playing under the Big Tent to a socially-distanced crowd.
“We’re creative people,” Stoner Winslett, artistic director of the Richmond Ballet, said. “We can think of creative ways to get through this [pandemic].”
That means – for many arts organizations – rethinking the performance experience: greatly reducing in-person audience size, requiring masks for patrons and performers, and offering streaming options to those who want to stay at home but still experience the arts.
Richmond Symphony
The Richmond Symphony is kicking off its season with an open air concert.
On Sept. 12, the Symphony’s Big Tent Festival will be held outdoors at Maymont, where over 1,000 guests can sit in painted circles, socially distanced on the grass, while enjoying music from the Richmond Symphony and others, as well as food and beer from trucks. Tickets are free, but pre-registration is required.
Valentina Peleggi, the symphony’s first female music director and a native of Italy, will officially take the reins of the symphony at the festival.
The season will move indoors for in-person Masterworks concerts at the Carpenter Theatre in September, October and November, although on a greatly reduced scale.
Normally, the Carpenter Theatre seats 1,800. This year, it will seat fewer than 400 to allow 6 feet of distance between seats. Masks will be required during performances. Friday evening performances will be less than 80 minutes and without intermission and Saturday performances will be live-streamed. In person tickets will go on sale Monday .
David Fisk, departing executive director, said the Symphony wanted to create a fall season that would offer something for everyone, depending on their comfort level.
“For some, it will be in the setting they crave, of listening to live music with others in a concert hall, with socially-distanced seating and stringent health and safety protocols. For others, it will be in their home, with high-quality digital live streaming,” he said.
Richmond Ballet
The Richmond Ballet was thinking about staying dark through the fall and laying off its dancers.
“It would have been cheaper for us,” Winslett said. But it didn’t feel right.
“I thought and thought and listened to the experts. I felt like we needed to figure out a way to do what we can, safely, in this new environment,” Winslett said.
She decided to completely revamp the Studio Series program so that the Ballet could host in-person performances but on a smaller scale. Seating has been reduced from 250 to 70; patrons will wear masks and dancers will wear masks too.
“It’s not as hard as I thought it would be,” dancer Cody Beaton said. “You get used to dancing in a mask.”
She will be performing a duet with her husband, fellow company dancer Trevor Davis. Winslett designed the performances so that dancers will only perform with their spouses or roommates, all other dancers will perform solos or not touch.
Before the dancers returned for rehearsal, everyone, including the instructors, quarantined for two weeks. They were tested and signed agreements about behavior outside of the studio for the duration of the season.
Even the rehearsals changed, in a way.
Ma Cong, the Ballet’s new associate artistic director, was hired in June, but has yet to make the move to Richmond. He choreographed the company from his home in Tulsa, Okla. over Zoom. There were some hiccups – time lapses and lag times – but Cong said it was an “inspiring and uplifting experience to be able to continue to create and communicate with dancers via Zoom.”
The Studio Series will run for two-week sessions in September, October and November. In-person tickets to the Studio Series will go on sale in September; virtual tickets are available now.
But here’s the bad news:
There will be no Nutcracker from the Richmond Ballet this year.
The production is too big – involving hundreds of dancers, students, musicians and production staff – to execute safely, organizers said. This is the first time since 1980 “The Nutcracker” won’t be performed by the Richmond Ballet, a beloved tradition for many Richmonders.
Virginia Opera
Virginia Opera is getting into the curbside concert game.
Starting in October, Richmonders can book a curbside concert from the Virginia Opera for $500 for 30 minutes or $1,000 for an hour.
The curbside concerts are part of the Virginia Opera’s Stayin’ Alive program, an alternative way of experiencing opera since the company decided to delay its main stage productions until February 2021.
“I’m hungry for art, gatherings and live performances and I think other people are too,” artistic director Adam Turner said. “But I know we have to do it responsibly and safely.”
Four singers are currently quarantining and will be heading to Richmond for pop-up performances at places like the Branch Museum of Architecture and other spots around town in October. Specific details and locations will be announced later.
But the shutdown has hit the Opera hard financially. The company has lost almost a half a million dollars due to the loss of event revenue and expenses spent on the cancelled spring productions. Postponing the fall season will result in roughly 30 layoffs of seasonal employees this fall.
“I hope that we will be able to provide some semblance of normalcy and an outlet for our audiences to continue nourishing their souls and feeding that hunger for art, music, and gatherings – those things that make us feel alive,” Turner said.
Outdoor pod-seating concerts
Pod-seating concerts – where concert-goers sit in socially-distanced pods at outdoor venues – seem to be all the rage during the coronavirus.
The Broadberry Entertainment Group has booked two pod-seating concerts at the Bon Secours Training Center this fall, with the first from Keller Williams on Sept. 25 already sold-out.
“Pods are a step toward normalcy. It allows for a more regular type of concert experience, although very distanced. There will be 206 pods that seat four-to-six people,” Lucas Fritz, co-owner of the Broadberry Entertainment Group, said. The outdoor concerts will seat up to 1,000 people, the current state-wide limit on outdoor gatherings.
The group is also hosting popular drive-in concerts at City Stadium and recently added Virginia Center Commons as a venue for drive-in concerts with jam band Kendall Street Company on Sept. 26.
Although The Broadberry music venue on Broad Street still isn’t hosting live music shows, The Camel, which is a smaller venue at 1621 W. Broad Street, has been hosting live performances on most Friday and Saturday nights. The difference is that music-goers purchase a table for the performance, with only 10 tables available for most performances.
With the Broadberry still dark for live performances, Fritz has been working with the landlord on deferred rent or other options, but it’s still a struggle.
“It’s definitely been difficult. With no end in sight, it can be very disheartening. With pod and drive-in concerts, there is a ray of hope that music will continue and come back in full force,” Fritz said.
The Tin Pan, another small music venue on Quioccasin, had decided to remain dark for the remainder of the year. The National, a larger music venue on Broad Street run by national outfit AEG Presents, has rescheduled all of its concerts for 2021.
Live theater
Live theater will return in some fashion this fall, at least from a few companies.
Richmond Triangle Players have been busy preparing the theater for socially-distanced in-person performances to start in October. Although they aren’t ready to release specific details, they will be hosting five main stage performances this season and a special kick-off event.
Normally, the theater seats around 90, but the company has reduced seating to 27. Patrons will arrive in masks through a timed ticketless system and there will be mobile ordering for the bar. The LGBTQ-friendly season will also be available for online streaming.
With the company’s small staff of 3 full-time and 2 part-time employees, they haven’t had any layoffs.
“We’ve been struggling but we came out strong,” artistic director Lucian Restivo said. “We’re so excited for our kickoff in October. It’s a delayed start, but we’ve been working on something really special.”
Firehouse Theatre has added additional shows to its one-woman production of “Ann,” a portrayal of former Texas governor Ann Richards. And talk about reduced seating: performances are limited to 2 to 6 audience members at each show. Some performances will be live-streamed. The independent theater is planning more plays, with details to be released later.
Other venues remain dark
Performances on a reduced scale don’t work for everyone. Reduced size means reduced income.
Virginia Repertory Theatre has decided to delay all of its in-person performances for the fall. The company parted ways with its artistic director, Nathaniel Shaw, and had to furlough 59 staff members out of a total of 80.
“It’s been a bumpy spring,” Phil Whiteway, managing director, said. “We ended the year in June with a 20% reduction in revenue.” For the upcoming year, their normal $5.8 million operating budget is expected to be reduced to $2 million.
The company has stayed busy hosting online content on their website, like artist monologues and bedtime stories for kids.
On Sept. 12 and 13, Virginia Rep will be hosting outdoor performances of “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” at select Henrico County parks.
Despite taking a pause for in-person performances, Whiteway said the theater is busy planning for the future: “We’re here to stay. We’re not going anywhere.”
Altria Theater, which seats roughly 3,500, also doesn’t have plans to reopen anytime soon. Although there are still a few performances on the calendar for the fall, spokesman Tim Miller expects those will rescheduled.
The soonest Altria expects to open its doors is February 2021 for performances from Broadway in Richmond. “Only when the talent feels comfortable and patrons feel safe to come back, will we be able to host shows,” Miller said.
All performing arts organizations say that their plans for a fall season could adjust at any time due to changes with the pandemic or from state guidelines.
“I believe that now more than ever our world needs the arts," Richmond Ballet's Winslett said. "Our mission is to uplift and awaken the human spirit."
Even during a pandemic.
