Wilco and Sleater-Kinney show moves from Altria to Brown’s Island; vaccine or negative test required

Next week's Wilco and Sleater-Kinney concert in Richmond has been moved from the Altria Theater to Brown’s Island out of concern for the coronavirus — and all concertgoers must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before entry.

The concert had been scheduled to be held indoors at the Altria Theater next Wednesday.

But with COVID-19 cases on the rise because of the delta variant, the bands made the decision to move the entire tour to outdoor venues.

“This decision was made with an abundance of caution to protect our fans, our crews and the bands. We are committed to continuing this tour safely,” the bands said in a statement.

All tickets purchased for seats at the Altria Theater will be honored at the new location, where there will be three general admission areas without seats. The price levels for the three standing areas on Brown's Island will match the price levels inside the Altria Theater, according to the Broadberry Entertainment Group, which is now handling the booking on Brown’s Island.

Refunds can be obtained by emailing refunds@asmrichmond.com by Monday.