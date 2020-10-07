With ties to the White House and Lincoln descendants, Woodstock - for sale at nearly $2 million - is steeped in history

If an older one- or 1½-level home existed there when Healy bought the property, that could explain why the smokehouse and dairy, which flank the main house, are much older, as indicated by the brickwork on the outside of those buildings. That also means there could be much more to Woodstock’s history than meets the eye.

“The house is just a very interesting evolved house, [and] there’s still a lot to try to figure out there,” Lipford said. “We left feeling that there was an earlier house on the property somewhere in the same vicinity” as the current home, she said. Perhaps Healy was already there and an earlier home burned, and he rebuilt the current house on its foundation or over the raised basement.

That and its proximity to the water and a nearby boat landing for shipping access mean the home was likely important for commerce and trade.

For all those reasons, “there’s potential for lots of archaeology all over the place,” Lipford said.