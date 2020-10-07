With ties to the White House and Lincoln descendants, Woodstock - for sale at nearly $2 million - is steeped in history

Honest Abe never walked the wide-planked floors of Woodstock, a circa-1840s home on the banks of the Piankatank River in Middlesex County.
His legacy there, however, looms as large as the man himself.
With 121 acres spreading out around it, Woodstock, at over 5,000 square feet, is up for sale for $1.99 million. The spectacular river views along this part of Virginia’s Middle Peninsula are just part of its appeal: The house features a wide sweeping central hallway that runs the length of the structure; original wood flooring in many rooms, including upstairs; and quaint 18th-century outbuildings — a smokehouse and dairy — that likely predate the main house by decades.
An original staircase ascends to a small door at the tippy top of Woodstock’s third-floor attic, providing access to the home’s widow’s walk — a curious rooftop feature often found in the homes of those who lived near water, which afforded homeowners expansive views of rivers or seas with which to watch for their loved ones arriving home — or, as the moniker implies, to mourn those who did not.
But for all there is to see around the property, what brings Woodstock to life are the stories and historic lore. The home’s name, for example, derived from its usefulness. After the British burned the White House during the War of 1812, wooden planks timbered on the property reportedly were used to rebuild the roof in 1818.
That, and there’s one other tidbit that might pique history buffs’ fancies, though its significance will depend on whether their allegiances fall above or below the Mason-Dixon Line: Woodstock was the home of Abraham Lincoln’s granddaughter Jessie Harlan Lincoln and later her son, Robert Todd Lincoln Beckwith — Lincoln’s great-grandson — the last direct descendant of the nation’s 16th president.
Beckwith, who called himself a “gentleman farmer,” according to his family, reportedly spent much of his time on Virginia soil. He died in 1985, and despite three marriages, had no children of his own. Now, with its whispers of past legends falling further into the past, Woodstock’s fate remains unknown.
***
On a clear afternoon last month, the gentle waves of the Piankatank River sparkled in the sunshine.
Lizzy Herterich and her mother, Lenora Hoverson — Woodstock’s current owner — walked the grounds of their former home. Hoverson spent time at Woodstock as a young woman because Robert Beckwith was her stepfather. When he died in 1985, the house went to his then wife, Margaret Beckwith, Hoverson’s mother. Upon her death, the house was given to Hoverson, as she was the only child.
Hoverson and her husband, John, moved their family, including Herterich and her siblings, to the home in the 1980s.
It’s a legacy inherited by marriage, but a legacy nonetheless and one that remains a proud part of family history.
Herterich, now of Virginia Beach, recalled attending Lincoln-themed events with her grandmother Margaret Beckwith both before and after Robert Beckwith’s death. She said she saw firsthand how people were enthralled by Lincoln lore and how hard it was for them to grasp that once Beckwith died, there were no other living descendants to continue the bloodline of one of the most iconic men in U.S. history.
“The idea that people are interested in Lincoln is a huge reality,” Herterich said, and “that his family disappeared ... when [Beckwith] died is mind-boggling to a lot of people.”
“My grandmother carried that name,” she continued. “She was proudly Mrs. Robert Todd Lincoln Beckwith because she was the only one who could continue that legacy.”
But it was Beckwith, Herterich said, who opened the door for historians to get a true picture into the lives of the Lincoln family. According to her research on her grandfather, Herterich said Beckwith donated family letters, manuscripts, precious artwork and other items to museums and research organizations nationwide. The largest collection went to the Illinois State Historical Library and included thousands of letters written by Robert Todd Lincoln from 1856 to 1926. (Robert Todd was the only one of Lincoln’s four sons to reach adulthood — he died at age 82 in 1926.)
Beckwith’s donation was notable because it offered a never-before-seen glimpse into a family that remained intensely private, particularly in the later years of Mary Todd Lincoln’s life and after her death.
“The Lincoln family was very private,” Herterich said, particularly Robert Todd Lincoln, but also the generations that followed him.
“There was a lot of secrecy,” Herterich said, particularly surrounding Mary Todd Lincoln, who was institutionalized in 1875 after a court — in a case led by Robert Todd Lincoln — found her insane. She spent several months in an asylum but eventually succeeded in getting her case overturned.
But it was Beckwith, Herterich said, “who finally gave [historic documents] over to historians to write about that part of history.”
The family “wanted to be private; they didn’t want to mar the Lincoln name and they didn’t want it to be a scandal,” Herterich said, referring to the decades after Lincoln was assassinated. But she said her grandfather knew the significance of his ancestors’ stories, and “he wanted that to be honored.”
Beckwith donated items for a collection within the Lincoln College Museum in Lincoln, Ill. Those items include some of Mary Todd Lincoln’s mourning clothes, books and china, plus personal items of Robert Todd Lincoln. Further, from one room at Woodstock — there’s some debate about which room — the original wood floors were removed and donated by Beckwith to the Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices State Historic Site in Springfield, Ill., the site of Lincoln’s law practice in the mid-1800s.
Beyond her grandfather, Herterich said, through her years of research, she learned about Jessie Harlan Lincoln, Lincoln’s granddaughter, who purchased Woodstock in 1920. Jessie married three times and lived with her third husband, Robert John Randolph, at the house.
Herterich said stories told as long as 20 years ago by community members revealed little tidbits about the granddaughter of Lincoln, such as that she and her husband enjoyed fast cars and owned a small roadster and were often seen racing around their community.
Much from that time period is lost to time, Herterich said, as the storytellers have now passed on and before her, no one recorded those stories.
“Especially in a small community, ... trying to find out things about someone that may or may not be important in history from the viewpoint of other people is near impossible,” she said.
Of the house itself, history experts are intrigued by Woodstock.
Deed records show that the home was built by Robert Healy, a sea captain, in 1840, though experts wonder whether he simply built on to an existing house that was already there. Senior Architectural Historian Marc Wagner and Architectural Historian Elizabeth Lipford, both with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, recently visited the home with Hoverson and Herterich. They said the reason there’s some question about its origins lies with the home’s exterior: The first level is brick, but the upper levels are wood framed — an usual combination for the time period.
If an older one- or 1½-level home existed there when Healy bought the property, that could explain why the smokehouse and dairy, which flank the main house, are much older, as indicated by the brickwork on the outside of those buildings. That also means there could be much more to Woodstock’s history than meets the eye.
“The house is just a very interesting evolved house, [and] there’s still a lot to try to figure out there,” Lipford said. “We left feeling that there was an earlier house on the property somewhere in the same vicinity” as the current home, she said. Perhaps Healy was already there and an earlier home burned, and he rebuilt the current house on its foundation or over the raised basement.
That and its proximity to the water and a nearby boat landing for shipping access mean the home was likely important for commerce and trade.
For all those reasons, “there’s potential for lots of archaeology all over the place,” Lipford said.
Modern upgrades in the oldest part of the home, such as bathrooms and newer windows and most door, indicate that “you’re experiencing what [Jessie Harlan Lincoln] would’ve seen in the house” in the 1920s, Wagner said. The newest part of the house, a wing that was likely a 20th-century addition, housed the kitchen, a small living space and an upstairs area called the butler’s room that at one point served as Herterich’s bedroom.
The home’s occupants are notable because Woodstock offers a look at their lifestyle, Lipford said.
But even without the Lincoln history there, “we think that [Woodstock] is significant solely on its architectural value,” she said, adding that potential buyers could use historic tax credits to make improvements. Unlike many homes from that period, Woodstock’s main house has large spacious rooms and enough modern upgrades to suit today’s homeowners.
“That house, with its big openness,” she said, “has lots of possibilities for use.”
Hoverson, who lives near Woodstock, and her daughter both describe the home as an idyllic place that afforded the best of country life.
They even operated a bed-and-breakfast there for a number of years, but the upkeep on a 200-year-old house and its 121 acres became too much.
“I love the history of it, [but] it’s just reality — it’s time to let it go,” Herterich said wistfully about Woodstock. As she spoke, she rounded a corner of the house outside where an iron black fire bell still stands in the backyard. She recalled that when she was a child, her mother would ring that bell to let everyone know that dinner was ready. She also remembers the smokehouse, which is largely intact, still smelled faintly of smoke.
“It breaks my heart to think it might [no] longer be here,” she said, adding that she hopes someone will buy it who can appreciate all of its history. “I do hope someone realizes what a gem it could be.”
