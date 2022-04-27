Yellow Bird Tattoo in Richmond offering free Duke's Mayo tattoos

Duke's Mayonnaise is teaming up with Yellow Bird Tattoo at 2402 W. Main St. to offer free mayo-themed tattoos on Friday, May 13, from noon to 8 p.m.

From sassy deviled eggs to a Duke's heart with an arrow through it, guests can choose from a variety of pre-drawn Duke's designs. These small and medium sized tattoos -- intended for arms and legs only -- would typically run $150.

Yellow Bird Tattoo posted the "free tattoo news" on its Instagram page on Wednesday morning and all 70 slots were filled within an hour and a half. A waitlist is being taken to accommodate demand.

The event was created to commemorate the 100-year-old Duke's brand in a new, fun, and modern way. It is only being hosted in Richmond, due to Richmond's reputation as being one of the most "tattooed" cities in the U.S., according to totalbeauty.com.

“Duke’s is a cult brand due to consumers’ extreme passion for it. From using the jars as wedding centerpieces, to urns and tattoos,” Rebecca Lupesco, Duke’s brand manager of "mayohem," said in a statement. “We’re here to reward that passion and as a fun bonus, maybe become the most tattooed mayo brand in the world.”

To be added to the waitlist, email Yellow Bird at BOOKYBT@gmail.com with the subject, “Duke’s Event.” Although the event is free, everyone is encouraged to tip. Wearing masks will be required.

"We couldn't be more excited for people to see what we have planned," Joseph Fessman, owner of Yellow Bird, said. "We tried to push the envelope while honoring the bold, southern, and fun spirit of Duke's."

A flash set of all the mayo-themed tattoo signs can be viewed here: