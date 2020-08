'You don't have that many African American families who owned an old plantation with slave quarters': Richmond's historic Brookbury Farm to be auctioned

Brookbury is a prime example of why an expanded plan is needed, one that helps historic houses that are outside designated historic districts, particularly in areas the city annexed.

Current preservation plans spell out treatment for homes in such districts, “but it doesn’t address when you come across houses like this,” Porter said. “It wasn’t on anyone’s radar, [and] it’s not in a super historic district that, as a whole, would have had protection.” She said often when they find homes like Brookbury, there’s already development planned, “and it’s almost too late.”

Brookbury has much to share. Porter said there were likely several other buildings around the main house — a smokehouse, a kitchen, a laundry and more — and there may be evidence of them in the ground that could help paint a broader picture of the home’s earliest days. How the property was used, the wealth of the people who lived there — all of these questions hang in the balance.

“It’s extraordinarily rare ... for there to be plantation homes in the city still, and then to have surviving slave quarters,” Porter said, “and especially ones that haven’t been altered” or turned into carriage houses or guest cottages, as many often are.

As the group worked around her, sifting through more than a century of soil, she added: “If someone clears the site, this is our only opportunity to maybe find some answers to those questions.”