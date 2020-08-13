'You don't have that many African American families who owned an old plantation with slave quarters': Richmond's historic Brookbury Farm to be auctioned

But the dilapidated structures hidden within the tall bamboo behind the house are what have recently piqued historic preservationists’ interest. The structures are slave quarters that date back at least as far as the house, as best they can tell, and rare examples that exist locally outside of established historic districts like Church Hill.

To those with a trained eye — or even interested outsiders — Brookbury is a page taken from the history books, a site to be explored and studied.

Its future, however, is uncertain.

***

Growing up at Brookbury was idyllic for Joi Sheffield, who moved to the property with her family in 1976 when she was 9. She could finally have a horse, ponies and dogs — even a white billy goat named Fonzie who followed the dogs around and tried his best to get into the house with the other pets.

She and her family had pool parties in the summers, played under tall oak trees and fragrant magnolias, and prepared meals from vegetables given to them by generous neighbors.

Brookbury’s fate now rests heavy on her heart.