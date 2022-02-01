Youngkin’s tip line spoofed on 'Saturday Night Live'; TikTokers spam line with fake tips

Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin launched a tip line in Virginia for parents to report lessons in schools on “divisive concepts.”

National and social media were quick to respond.

"Saturday Night Live" spoofed the tip line on Weekend Update.

Starting at the 2-minute-marker, SNL writer and Weekend Update host Colin Jost remarked, "(Y)ou know you're racist when you call the cops about a Black character in a book."

Then he went on to imitate a tipster calling the line to report Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."

On social media, calls to flood the line with fake tips were issued and retweeted thousands of times. Qasim Rashid, a human rights lawyer and Democrat who ran for Senate in 2019 and Congress in 2020 and lost, tweeted: