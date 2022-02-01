 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youngkin’s tip line spoofed on 'Saturday Night Live'; TikTokers spam line with fake tips
Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin launched a tip line in Virginia for parents to report lessons in schools on “divisive concepts.”

Read the Richmond Times-Dispatch's coverage here.

National and social media were quick to respond.

"Saturday Night Live" spoofed the tip line on Weekend Update.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzEqrKVLDwg

Starting at the 2-minute-marker, SNL writer and Weekend Update host Colin Jost remarked, "(Y)ou know you're racist when you call the cops about a Black character in a book." 

Then he went on to imitate a tipster calling the line to report Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."

On social media, calls to flood the line with fake tips were issued and retweeted thousands of times. Qasim Rashid, a human rights lawyer and Democrat who ran for Senate in 2019 and Congress in 2020 and lost, tweeted:

To which Gen-Z for Change, a group of Gen-Z TikTokers with over a million followers, created an autogenerated email to the tip line that blends the name of a school in Virginia with random lyrics from rap and pop songs.

You can visit that page here: https://crtmail.netlify.app/

Or watch the TikTok:

@genzforchange @sewpheeyuh #genzforchange #gz4ccommunity ♬ original sound - Gen-Z for Change

BuzzFeed News wrote about it in an article called "The Virginia Department Of Education Is Getting Flooded With Memes After Creating A Tip Line To Report Schools Teaching About Racism."

The response to Youngkin's tip line has also been covered by MSNBC, Newsweek, and The Washington Post, among others.

