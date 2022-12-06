Erma DUFFER

DUFFER, Erma Jane Wilmouth, 84, of Mechanicsville, was reunited with her husband, Percy Duffer Jr., family and Lord in Heaven on Nov. 27, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Jane Wright and her husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Andrew Thomas and his wife, Janey, Sarah Jane and her partner, Evan Finlay; great-grandchild, Penelope Jane; brother, Jimmy Wilmouth and his wife, Brenda; and a host of nieces and nephews. Erma had a long career with Rite Aid that she deeply enjoyed. Her passions were her family, work and cutting the grass. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Homes, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.