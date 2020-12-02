CALENDAR: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Richmond Symphony & Home for the Holidays

Tacky Lights: The Tacky Light Tour continues through New Year’s Eve, with local houses dressed up for the holidays. See our list inside.

Saturday

Richmond Symphony Let it Snow!: Richmond Symphony performs holiday classic with an emphasis on the brass instruments. Livestream options also available. 8 p.m. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. richmondsymphony.com or (804) 788-1212.

Soul Santa: The Black History Museum of Virginia is offering virtual visits with Soul Santa. Children can participate virtually in Christmas craft making with local artist Faithe Norrell. Each child who registers will receive a personalized letter in the mail from Soul Santa. Sessions available at noon and 1 p.m. Free; repeats Dec. 12. blackhistorymuseum.org or (804) 780-9093.

Monday

Home for the Holidays: Enjoy a virtual Home for the Holidays concert in the comfort of your home. Richmond Symphony will perform holiday favorites, with Christmas carols sung by parishes from across the state. Presented by Commonwealth Catholic Charities. 6:30 p.m. $50. cccofva.org/event-details/holiday-festival-of-music-home-for-the-holidays