CALENDAR: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Richmond Symphony & Home for the Holidays

Continuing
Dominion GardenFest of Lights: Outdoor holiday light show at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Tickets can be purchased in advance and online only; masks required. 4-10 p.m. Tickets $14 adults; $8 youth ages 3-12; members $7 adults; $5 youth ages 3-17. Through Jan. 10. 1800 Lakeside Ave. lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.
Illuminate Light Show: Get in the holiday spirit — safely — with a drive-thru show of nearly a million lights synchronized to music at Meadow Event Park. Nightly 5:30 to 10 p.m. Cars $25. Through Jan. 3. 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell, Gate 1. illuminatelightshow.com or (804) 994-7846.
Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration: Holiday lights and rides. Advance reservations only and limited capacity. $39.99-$59.99. Through Jan. 3. Busch Gardens, Williamsburg. buschgardens.com/williamsburg
Stony Point on Ice: Outdoor ice-skating. Masks required on ice; times vary. $7 for skating, $7 for skate rental. Through Jan. 3. 9200 Stony Point Parkway. shopstonypoint.com or (804) 267-2740.
Miracle on Cary St.: The holiday pop-up bar from The Jasper returns for the holidays with all drinks (such as the gingerbread old fashioned or the Santarex) served to go. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 4-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m.-9 p.m. 3113 W. Cary St. jasperbarrva.com.
Tacky Lights: The Tacky Light Tour continues through New Year’s Eve, with local houses dressed up for the holidays. See our list inside.
Saturday
Richmond Symphony Let it Snow!: Richmond Symphony performs holiday classic with an emphasis on the brass instruments. Livestream options also available. 8 p.m. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. richmondsymphony.com or (804) 788-1212.
Soul Santa: The Black History Museum of Virginia is offering virtual visits with Soul Santa. Children can participate virtually in Christmas craft making with local artist Faithe Norrell. Each child who registers will receive a personalized letter in the mail from Soul Santa. Sessions available at noon and 1 p.m. Free; repeats Dec. 12. blackhistorymuseum.org or (804) 780-9093.
Monday
Home for the Holidays: Enjoy a virtual Home for the Holidays concert in the comfort of your home. Richmond Symphony will perform holiday favorites, with Christmas carols sung by parishes from across the state. Presented by Commonwealth Catholic Charities. 6:30 p.m. $50. cccofva.org/event-details/holiday-festival-of-music-home-for-the-holidays
— Colleen Curran