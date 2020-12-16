CALENDAR: GardenFest of Lights, Holiday Lights & Music on the River & Drive-Thru Metro Richmond Zoo

Continuing

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Outdoor holiday light show, 4-10 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Masks required. $14 adults; $8 youth ages 3-12; increases Friday to Jan. 3 to $18 adults and $12 youth. Tickets can be purchased in advance and online only. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org. Through Jan. 10 (closed Dec. 24-25).

Illuminate Light Show: Get in the holiday spirit — safely — with a drive-thru light show of nearly a million lights synchronized to music, 5:30-10 p.m. nightly at Meadow Event Park, 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell, Gate 1. Cars: $25. (804) 994-7846 or www.illuminatelightshow.com. Through Jan. 3.

Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration: Holiday lights and rides at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg. $39.99-$59.99. Advance reservations only and limited capacity. buschgardens.com/williamsburg. Through Jan. 3.

Kings Dominion Taste of the Season: Outdoor holiday event with festive food, decorations, live shows and 16 rides, 2-8 p.m. at Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. $29.99-$39.99. kingsdominion.com. Select days through Dec. 27.