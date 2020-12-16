CALENDAR: GardenFest of Lights, Holiday Lights & Music on the River & Drive-Thru Metro Richmond Zoo

Continuing
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Outdoor holiday light show, 4-10 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Masks required. $14 adults; $8 youth ages 3-12; increases Friday to Jan. 3 to $18 adults and $12 youth. Tickets can be purchased in advance and online only. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org. Through Jan. 10 (closed Dec. 24-25).
Illuminate Light Show: Get in the holiday spirit — safely — with a drive-thru light show of nearly a million lights synchronized to music, 5:30-10 p.m. nightly at Meadow Event Park, 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell, Gate 1. Cars: $25. (804) 994-7846 or www.illuminatelightshow.com. Through Jan. 3.
Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration: Holiday lights and rides at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg. $39.99-$59.99. Advance reservations only and limited capacity. buschgardens.com/williamsburg. Through Jan. 3.
Kings Dominion Taste of the Season: Outdoor holiday event with festive food, decorations, live shows and 16 rides, 2-8 p.m. at Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. $29.99-$39.99. kingsdominion.com. Select days through Dec. 27.
Metro Richmond Zoo: Drive-thru tours, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for $60 per car, and walk-through tours, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley. $13.75-$19.75. metrorichmondzoo.com.
Santa visits: Bass Pro Shops at 11550 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland, Regency Mall at 420 N. Parham Road, Short Pump Town Center at 11800 W. Broad St., Stony Point Fashion Park at 9200 Stony Point Parkway, Chesterfield Towne Center at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike. Times and prices vary; contact each location for more details.
Tacky Lights Car Wash: Over 50,000 lights, animations, music and holiday decor with a car wash, 5-8 p.m. at Tommy’s Express Richmond, 7048 Forest Hill Ave. $20 per car. Through Dec. 27 (closed on Christmas).
Saturday
Holiday Lights & Music on the Riverfront: Head to Brown’s Island for light holiday music from Justin Paciocco and goodies for sale from Espresso A-Go-Go, followed by a festive stroll to the Turning Basin, 6-8 p.m. Both pedestrian bridges to Brown’s Island will be strung with lights. Free; pay as you go. venturerichmond.com.
— Colleen Curran