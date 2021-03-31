CALENDAR: RVA Street Art Run, Easterpalooza Drive Thru & outdoor concerts

RVA Street Art Run: Sports Backers has put together several runs that will take you past some of Richmond’s 100-plus murals. Runs vary from 3 to 4 miles in neighborhoods such as Scott’s Addition, Oregon Hill and the Fan. Registration includes a T-shirt designed by Mickael Broth, the Richmond artist known as the Night Owl. $22. Through April 11. www.sportsbackers.org.