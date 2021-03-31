CALENDAR: RVA Street Art Run, Easterpalooza Drive Thru & outdoor concerts

Thursday
RVA Street Art Run: Sports Backers has put together several runs that will take you past some of Richmond’s 100-plus murals. Runs vary from 3 to 4 miles in neighborhoods such as Scott’s Addition, Oregon Hill and the Fan. Registration includes a T-shirt designed by Mickael Broth, the Richmond artist known as the Night Owl. $22. Through April 11. www.sportsbackers.org.
“Top Chef” Watch Party at Starr Hill RVA: Watch Richmond chef Brittanny Anderson compete on Bravo’s “Top Chef,” 8 p.m. at 3406 W. Leigh St. www.starhill.com/richmond or (804) 912-1794.
Friday
Guided Garden Tours at Agecroft Hall at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday at 4305 Sulgrave Road. agecrofthall.org.
Slippery When Wet: Bon Jovi tribute band performs, 7:30 p.m. at The Beacon Theatre, 401 N. Main St., Hopewell. $22-$32. https://thebeacontheatreva.com or (804) 446-3457.
Saturday
DogGone 5K-3K & 1K treat hunt: Dog-friendly 5K-3K and 1K treat hunt, 9 a.m.-noon at Pole Green Park, 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville. $15-$25. https://www.facebook.com/events/pole-green-park/doggone-5k-3k-1k-treat-hunt/270733684571287/
Easterpalooza Drive Thru: Free goodie bags and selfies with the Easter Bunny, 10 a.m.-noon in the parking lot at Regal Cinema at Westchester, 321 Perimeter Drive, Midlothian. https://www.shopwestchestercommons.com.
Live music at The Lilly Pad: 64 Crayons plays a free riverfront concert, 7 p.m. at The Lilly Pad Cafe, 9680 Osborne Turnpike. http://Lillypadrestaurant.com/
South of the James Farmers Market: Shop from local farmers and vendors, 9 a.m.-noon at Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Road. https://www.growrva.com/
Teaze: Hair metal band from Canada performs, 7 p.m. at The Beacon Theatre, 401 N. Main St., Hopewell. $20-$25. https://thebeacontheatreva.com or (804) 446-3457.
