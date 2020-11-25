CALENDAR: Shop Small, The Snowman & Stony Point on Ice

Friday
OTR Holiday Market: “Over the River” holiday market featuring local vendors and small businesses in the parking lot near Perk, 2620 Buford Road, at the Bon Air Shopping Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. https://www.facebook.com/events/386038082802491
“The Santa Closet:” One-man holiday show about Santa and gender identity from Jeffrey Solomon. Seating limited to 27 patrons per show. Repeats select nights through Dec. 19. 8 p.m. 1300 Altamont Ave. $10-$35. www.rtriangle.org or (804) 346-8113.
Stony Point on Ice: Ice-skating returns to Stony Point Fashion Park. Masks required on ice; times vary through Jan. 3. $7 for skating, $7 for skate rental. 9200 Stony Point Parkway. https://www.shopstonypoint.com or (804) 267-2740.
Saturday
“The Snowman, Music with Narration:” The Richmond Symphony performs the score to the holiday family classic “The Snowman.” Livestream options also available. 11 a.m. at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$48. (804) 788-1212 or www.richmondsymphony.com.
Shop Small Downtown: Support downtown local businesses, such as Little Nomad, Verdalina, Someday, Waller & Company Jewelers, Elegba Folklore Society, plus museum shops, such as those at the Valentine, Holocaust Museum, Library of Virginia, the Virginia State Capitol, and downtown art galleries, too. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. https://venturerichmond.com.
Tuesday
Light Up the Tracks: Downtown Ashland “turns on” for the holidays with Light Up the Tracks, a mile-long light display and special events. Visit https://www.ashlandvirginia.com/lightup for more details.
— Colleen Curran