CALENDAR: Shop Small, The Snowman & Stony Point on Ice

Friday

OTR Holiday Market: “Over the River” holiday market featuring local vendors and small businesses in the parking lot near Perk, 2620 Buford Road, at the Bon Air Shopping Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. https://www.facebook.com/events/386038082802491

“The Santa Closet:” One-man holiday show about Santa and gender identity from Jeffrey Solomon. Seating limited to 27 patrons per show. Repeats select nights through Dec. 19. 8 p.m. 1300 Altamont Ave. $10-$35. www.rtriangle.org or (804) 346-8113.

Stony Point on Ice: Ice-skating returns to Stony Point Fashion Park. Masks required on ice; times vary through Jan. 3. $7 for skating, $7 for skate rental. 9200 Stony Point Parkway. https://www.shopstonypoint.com or (804) 267-2740.

Saturday

“The Snowman, Music with Narration:” The Richmond Symphony performs the score to the holiday family classic “The Snowman.” Livestream options also available. 11 a.m. at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$48. (804) 788-1212 or www.richmondsymphony.com.